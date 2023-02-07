BROCKWAY — What a difference a few weeks can make.
On Jan. 20, the Brockway Lady Rovers basketball team was mercy ruled by the Kane Lady Wolves with the final score being 52-25.
But on Tuesday night at Brockway for Senior Night, the Lady Rovers notched its third straight win and its sixth in its last 10 games in a 42-30 victory.
Trailing 17-16 at the half, the Lady Rovers outscored Kane 26-13 in the second half, including 10-2 in the fourth quarter.
Brockway honored its lone senior, Madelyn Schmader, prior to tipoff. During the game, she then had seven points, seven rebounds and seven steals.
Kalina Powell led the Lady Rovers with 10 points while also picking up five rebounds and five steals.
Teammates Sophia Schmader and Rheanna Spinda had nine points each, with Sophia Schmader also notching 10 rebounds and six steals.
Raegan Gelnette finished off the Brockway scoring as she also had seven points and five rebounds.
Brockway held Kane’s Mia Anderson scoreless on Tuesday as Anderson had 22 points and 20 rebounds in the Jan. 20 matchup.
Brockway (7-13) will now play Ridgway on Friday at St. Marys High School at 6 p.m. with only a varsity game.
The Lady Rovers will then finish off its season on Monday with another varsity-only contest at Curwensville, slated for 7 p.m.
BROCKWAY 42,
KANE 30
Score by Quarters
Kane 6 11 11 2 — 30
B’way 6 10 16 10 — 42
Kane—30
Cora Jekielek 3 0-4 6, Mia Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hillman 3 0-0 6, Maya Smith 5 1-2 14, Rylee Haight 1 0-0 2, Isabella Saf 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 1-6 30.
Brockway—42
Sophia Schmader 4 1-2 9, Rheanna Spinda 3 3-4 9, Kalina Powell 3 4-8 10, Raegan Gelnette 2 2-4 7, Madelyn Schmader 3 1-2 7, Mallory Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 11-20 42.
Three-pointers: Kane 3 (Smith 3), B’way 1 (Gelnette).
In other girls action Tuesday:
DuBois 44,
Bradford 26
BRADFORD — The DuBois girls ran their record to 11-8 on the season with a 44-26 road win at Bradford.
The Lady Beavers jumped out to a 14-6 lead one one quarter and took that 8-point lead to the break before breaking the game open with am 11-4 third-quarter.
Teegan Runyon led DuBois with 12 points, while Bree Weible had nine. Madison Rusnica added eight and Kamryn Fontaine seven.
DuBois is back in action Thursday at home against Punxsutawney.
DUBOIS 44,
BRADFORD 26
Score by Quarters
DuBois 14 9 11 10 —:44
Bradford 6 9 4 7 — 26
DuBois—44
Kamryn Fontaine 3 0-0 7, Madison Rusnica 1 6-8 8, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0, Alexas Pfeufer 0 2-3 2, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Rylee Werner 2 0-0 6, Teegan Runyon 5 0-0 12, Bree Weible 3 3-3 9, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-14 44.
Bradford—26
Alanna Benson 5 1-2 13, Carli Persichini 0 0-0 0, Kalie Dixon 4 0-0 8, Korie Dixon 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Taylor 0 1-2 1, Alyssa Johnson 0 1-2 1, Mallory Craig 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-8 26.
Three-pointers: 5 (Fontaine, Werner 2, Runyon 2), Bradford 2 (Benson 2)