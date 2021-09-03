SMETHPORT — One week ago, the Brockway Rovers opened up its 2021 football season by racking up quick points en route to a three-touchdown lead early on. The Rovers found themselves on the opposite end the following week — this time encountering a 14-0 deficit just 5:16 into Friday night's game against Smethport as the home Hubbers used a power run game to seal a 35-19 victory.
Hubbers quarterback Noah Lent ran for four touchdowns and threw for Smethport's other one, racking up 177 yards on the ground and another 84 through the air.
It took just three plays for the Hubbers to get on the board. After the Rovers got Smethport in a third-and-12 situation at its own 43-yard line, Lent found a wide open Ryan Mason for the 57-yard score, as Lent's missed PAT gave a 6-0 lead.
A three-and-out by Brockway gave it right back to Hubbers, as they were able to bring the punt back to the Brockway 25-yard-line. Four plays later, Lent cashed in from one-yard out and ran in the two-point conversion for the 14-0 lead with 6:44 left in the first quarter.
Brockway was able to get things rolling on offense, eventually, as freshman quarter Brayden Fox threw for 301 yards on the night with three TDs and no interceptions.
The Rovers made it a one score game with 9:17 left in the second quarter as they used a 15-play, 65-yard drive that saw an amazing 13-yard touchdown reception by Jaden Kosko — as a Smethport defender blanketed Kosko and the ball was tipped up. But Kosko snatched it away and a Blake Pisarcik PAT made it 14-7.
That 14-7 score would also be what the Hubbers took into halftime after the Rovers had an 82-yard drive that started at its own 17-yard line that came up empty. After a 21-yard reception by Matt Pyne — who led the Rovers with 124 yards on the night — got Brockway into the red zone, a Pisarcik reception and runs by Fox and Carter Hickman got the Rovers to the Smethport 1-yard line. But with under a minute left before halftime, Fox fumbled the quarterback keeper on 2nd-and-goal at the 1-yard line, giving it back to the Hubbers.
Both teams traded possessions back and forth in the third quarter before Lent took over the game on the ground. After a Brockway punt gave Smethport excellent field position at the Brockway 29-yard line, it took seven plays before Lent scored on a 9-yard run. His missed PAT gave the Hubbers a 20-7 lead with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.
A three-and-out by the Rovers gave the Hubbers the ball back at midfield. After a two-yard loss, Lent racked up 52 yards on three carries — with the latter being a 29-yard touchdown that started out up the middle but went through the left side of the Brockway defense. Lent's pass to Ryan Pelchy made it a three score, 28-7 game with just 9:16 left in the contest.
The Rovers, however, would not give up on this night, as they answered the call on the next possession thanks in part to Pine taking a couple of quick passes and doing the rest with his legs — including a 47-yard play that got the Rovers down to the Smethport 13-yard line. One play later, Fox found Alex Carlson for a score, but they trailed 28-13 with 7:26 left to play after Fox's two-point conversion pass failed.
Lent and the Hubbers would put the game out of reach on the next drive, picking up another 46 yards on three carries. The final carry of the drive ended up being a 25-yard score through the Rovers' defense. Lent added the PAT for the 34-13 lead with 4:50 left.
The final score of the game came from the Rovers. After a big screen play by Hickman, Pyne hauled in a 12-yard catch on 4th-and-10 to get into the Hubbers' red zone. Four plays later, Carlson scored on a 7-yard reception on 4th-and-3 with 1:56 left. The two-point conversion pass failed, giving the Hubbers a 35-19 lead that ended up being the final score after a couple runs by Lent that ran out the clock.
With the loss, Brockway moves to 1-1 on the season as the Rovers look to rebound Friday as they travel to Keystone.