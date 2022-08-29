BROCKWAY — The Brockway Lady Rovers returned to the top of the mountain in District 9 Class A soccer last year, besting Elk County Catholic, 3-2, in thrilling fashion in a shootout for the title.
That district title was the third in four years, but to go back-to-back this season, third-year head coach Juli Esposito and her staff will have replace some big shoes left by the graduation of a big senior class (7 girls) who helped win all those championships.
Gone are the likes of Danielle Wood, Bailey Allison, Madalynne Heckman, Nichole Jamison among others, who saw their careers end with a heartbreaking 2-1 double-overtime loss to West Branch in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs.
In there place is a much smaller three-girl senior class featuring Amanda Decker, Paris Stern, Emily Michalski who will need some help from the other returning underclassmen starters in leading what looks to be a young team on paper. Esposito has 22 players on the roster, but 14 of those are freshmen and sophomores.
“It was definitely tough losing that group of seniors last year,” said Esposito, who has guided Brockway to the D-9 finals in each of her first two seasons. “The example they set for the rest of the girls is going to be a significant motivator this season.
“Our seniors this year are a smaller group, but we are looking to them to fill those shoes of the girls last year and lead the team to a successful season. They each have their own skills and knowledge of the game that they have developed over the last couple of years, and I am excited for them to show us that.
“Our other returners/starters from last year compliment our seniors well and we look forward to seeing them play together again.”
Those other returners/starters Esposito spoke include sophomores Zoe Puhala, Josie Orinko, Meghan Hertle, Maddie Mortimer and junior Eva Bisbey.
Orinko (goalkeeper) and Puhala (defense) were key factors in Brockway’s back end as a freshmen, and Esposito is looking for more of the same this year. Orinko made 11 saves vs ECC in the D-9 final last year, then made a huge save in the penalty shootout to help the Lady Rovers pull out the win.
“Josie had some stellar performances in net last season,” said Esposito. “Her and returner Liliian Heilbrun (junior) are a strong duo and play a key role on the team.”
While those players already mentioned will factor into the lineup, Esposito said who starts could be a fluid situation throughout the season, as she also likes the large group of newcomers (including 7 freshmen) who have joined the program.
“It is hard to say that we have a set 11, because this early in the season we don’t,” she said. “What I can say is that this group of girls is very unique in that most of them can play, and are willing to play, any position on the field. This versatility gives us a lot of options to consider.
“I have been impressed with the motivation and talent that this freshman class is bringing to the team, as well as junior Ange Durle who is joining us this season. Our returners have been putting in the time and effort in the offseason, and it doesn’t go unnoticed.
“Player development is the most important part of what we (as coaches) do. I am excited for these girls to show how much work they have put into this game and just how much they have improved over the last year.”
As for team goals, those never really change for an established program like Brockway.
“The coaches have a very positive outlook going into this season,” said said. “The girls know that our expectations are for them to put in the effort and compete in every match, regardless of the outcome.
“It would be really great to find ourselves in the D-9 finals again and to have another shot in the state playoffs. We have a lot of young girls on the team who are looking forward to playing, and we have returners who are motivated to have another successful season.
“I’m excited to have coaches Rich Barraclough, Delaney McMeekin and Mike Puhala with us again. I personally feel that we have a dependable coaching staff, and we always seem to be on the same page. Madalynne Heckman, a senior from last year, is also joining us this season on the sidelines.”
The Lady Rovers are set to open their season Thursday at Clarion.
ROSTER
Seniors: Amanda Decker, Paris Stern, Emily Michalski. Juniors: Aaliyah Witherite, Eva Bisbey, Lillian Heilbrun, Raegan Gelnette, Angela Durle. Sophomores: Delayne Fremer, Emily Bennett Josie Orinko, Maddie Mortimer, Meghan Hertle, Mia Martino, Zoe Puhala. Freshmen: Gabby Pisarcik, Izabella Guaglianone, Rheanna Spinda, Mya Fremer, Mylie Orinko, Hariti Chadha, Kassandra Tucker