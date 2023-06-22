BROCKWAY — The following is a schedule of events for the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration, as listed on the official website, brockwayfourth.com.

Thursday, June 29

6:30 p.m. – Vesper Service with Rev. Victor Baxter at St. Tobias

Friday, June 30

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Book Sale at Mengle Memorial Library

7 p.m. – Frank Varischetti All Star Football Game at Frank Varischetti Field

Saturday, July 1

9 a.m. – Star Spangled Bicycle Race/Tour de Brockway at Brockway High School

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Book Sale at Mengle Memorial Library

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Brockway Ambulance Anniversary Celebration – Open House

TBD – Corn Hole Competition sponsored by Awaken at Soccer Practice Field

Sunday, July 2

1 – 5 p.m. – Taylor Memorial Museum Hours

6:45 p.m. – Miss Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth Crowning at American Legion Memorial Stage

Monday, July 3

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Book Sale at Mengle Memorial Library

1 – 5 p.m. – Taylor Memorial Museum Hours

6 p.m. – Soccer Game at Frank Varischetti Field

Tuesday, July 4

7:30 – 8:15 a.m. – Firecracker 10k Race Registration at Concession Tent

7:30 – 8:15 a.m. – Firecracker Fun Run Registration at Concession Tent

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Independence Day Hockey Tournament at New Roller Hockey Court

8:30 a.m. – Firecracker 10K Race Start at Pool Parking Lot

8:30 a.m. – Firecracker Fun Run Start at Pool Parking Lot

8:30 a.m. – Basketball Tournament Registration at Basketball Court

9 a.m. – Basketball Tournament at Basketball Court

9:15 a.m. – Opening of the Celebration with ringing of the bells

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Fishing Contest (Trophies sponsored by BP Inn) at Parkside Complex Pond

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show Registration at Concession Area

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Book Sale Bag Day at Mengle Memorial Library

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Craft Show on the corner of 7th & Alexander

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – ATA Trolley free to ride to get around town at St. Tobias Parking Lots

10:30 a.m. – Patriotic Program at American Legion Memorial Stage

12 p.m. – Kaimann’s Bicycle Drawing at Parkside Complex Pond

12 p.m. – Fishing Contest Trophies at Parkside Complex Pond

12 – 3 p.m. – Free Swimming sponsored by the Brockway Rec. Board at Taylor Memorial Pool

12 – 3 p.m. – Bingo at Main Pavilion

12 – 4 p.m. – Horse Drawn Trolley Rides near Concessions

12 – 5 p.m. – Accordionist TBD

12 – 5 p.m. – Magical Entertainment strolling in the Park

12 – 5 p.m. – Face Painting near Park Pavilion

12 – 5 p.m. – Adrenaline Rush Obstacle Course in the Park

12 – 5 p.m. – 25” Rock Wall Challenge in the Park

12 – 5 p.m. – Tiki Island Playland in the Park

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show at Concession Area

1 – 5 p.m. – The Rock Never Stops Tribute at American Legion Memorial Stage

1 – 5 p.m. – Brockway Historical Museum at Taylor Memorial Park

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Revolutionary Re-enactment Meet and Greet with Nathan Smithtro

2 p.m. – Tales From a Bicycle Seat TBD

4 p.m. – Brockway Soccer Duck Derby at Bridge by McDonalds

4 p.m. – Tales From a Bicycle Seat TBD

4:30 p.m. – Down Beat Percussion behind the Museum

6 p.m. – Parade at Main Street

8 – 9:45 p.m. –The Andy Davis Band at American Legion Memorial Stage

9 p.m. – Kaimann’s Raffle Drawings at Soccer Practice Field by concessions

9:45 p.m. (Approx.) – Spectacular Fireworks Display at Taylor Memorial Park

Tags