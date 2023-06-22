BROCKWAY — The following is a schedule of events for the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration, as listed on the official website, brockwayfourth.com.
Thursday, June 29
6:30 p.m. – Vesper Service with Rev. Victor Baxter at St. Tobias
Friday, June 30
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Book Sale at Mengle Memorial Library
7 p.m. – Frank Varischetti All Star Football Game at Frank Varischetti Field
Saturday, July 1
9 a.m. – Star Spangled Bicycle Race/Tour de Brockway at Brockway High School
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Book Sale at Mengle Memorial Library
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Brockway Ambulance Anniversary Celebration – Open House
TBD – Corn Hole Competition sponsored by Awaken at Soccer Practice Field
Sunday, July 2
1 – 5 p.m. – Taylor Memorial Museum Hours
6:45 p.m. – Miss Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth Crowning at American Legion Memorial Stage
Monday, July 3
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Book Sale at Mengle Memorial Library
1 – 5 p.m. – Taylor Memorial Museum Hours
6 p.m. – Soccer Game at Frank Varischetti Field
Tuesday, July 4
7:30 – 8:15 a.m. – Firecracker 10k Race Registration at Concession Tent
7:30 – 8:15 a.m. – Firecracker Fun Run Registration at Concession Tent
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Independence Day Hockey Tournament at New Roller Hockey Court
8:30 a.m. – Firecracker 10K Race Start at Pool Parking Lot
8:30 a.m. – Firecracker Fun Run Start at Pool Parking Lot
8:30 a.m. – Basketball Tournament Registration at Basketball Court
9 a.m. – Basketball Tournament at Basketball Court
9:15 a.m. – Opening of the Celebration with ringing of the bells
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Fishing Contest (Trophies sponsored by BP Inn) at Parkside Complex Pond
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show Registration at Concession Area
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Book Sale Bag Day at Mengle Memorial Library
10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Craft Show on the corner of 7th & Alexander
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – ATA Trolley free to ride to get around town at St. Tobias Parking Lots
10:30 a.m. – Patriotic Program at American Legion Memorial Stage
12 p.m. – Kaimann’s Bicycle Drawing at Parkside Complex Pond
12 p.m. – Fishing Contest Trophies at Parkside Complex Pond
12 – 3 p.m. – Free Swimming sponsored by the Brockway Rec. Board at Taylor Memorial Pool
12 – 3 p.m. – Bingo at Main Pavilion
12 – 4 p.m. – Horse Drawn Trolley Rides near Concessions
12 – 5 p.m. – Accordionist TBD
12 – 5 p.m. – Magical Entertainment strolling in the Park
12 – 5 p.m. – Face Painting near Park Pavilion
12 – 5 p.m. – Adrenaline Rush Obstacle Course in the Park
12 – 5 p.m. – 25” Rock Wall Challenge in the Park
12 – 5 p.m. – Tiki Island Playland in the Park
1 – 4:30 p.m. – Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show at Concession Area
1 – 5 p.m. – The Rock Never Stops Tribute at American Legion Memorial Stage
1 – 5 p.m. – Brockway Historical Museum at Taylor Memorial Park
1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Revolutionary Re-enactment Meet and Greet with Nathan Smithtro
2 p.m. – Tales From a Bicycle Seat TBD
4 p.m. – Brockway Soccer Duck Derby at Bridge by McDonalds
4 p.m. – Tales From a Bicycle Seat TBD
4:30 p.m. – Down Beat Percussion behind the Museum
6 p.m. – Parade at Main Street
8 – 9:45 p.m. –The Andy Davis Band at American Legion Memorial Stage
9 p.m. – Kaimann’s Raffle Drawings at Soccer Practice Field by concessions
9:45 p.m. (Approx.) – Spectacular Fireworks Display at Taylor Memorial Park