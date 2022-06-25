Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July schedule of events
Wednesday June 29
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Fourth of July Book Sale at the Mengle Memorial Library
Thursday, June 30
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Fourth of July Book Sale at the Mengle Memorial Library
6:30 p.m. – Vespers –Hosted by Brockway Ministerium at the Brockway Presbyterian Church
Friday, July 1
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Fourth of July Book Sale at the Mengle Memorial Library
7 p.m. – Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game at the Frank Varischetti Field
Saturday, July 2
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Fourth of July Book Sale at the Mengle Memorial Library
1-5 p.m. – Brockway Historical Museum at the Taylor Memorial Park
10 a.m. – Corn Hole Competition
6 p.m. – Edwardo Music – Instrumental Favorites of Italy at the American Legion Memorial Stage
7 p.m. – The Cavaliers – Italian-American Band at the American Legion Memorial Stage
Sunday, July 3
1-5 p.m. – Brockway Historical Museum at the Taylor Memorial Park
2-4 p.m. – Big Band Concert at the American Legion Memorial Stage
4 p.m. – Pittsburgh Steeline – “Official Drumline of the Pittsburgh Steelers” at the American Legion Memorial Stage
4:30 p.m. – Enchanting Unicorn Pony Party at the Near the American Legion Memorial Stage
6 p.m. – Soccer Game at the Frank Varischetti Field
6 p.m. – Up & Away with Hot Air Balloons at the Soccer Practice Field
6:45 p.m. – Miss Brockway Old-Fashioned Fourth Crowning at the American Legion Memorial Stage
7-9 p.m. – Hot Air Balloon – Sunset Rides above Brockway at the Soccer Practice Field
7-10 p.m. – Hayday Band at the American Legion Memorial Stage
Monday, July 4
7:30-8:15 a.m. – Firecracker 10k Race Registration at the Concession Tent
7:30 – 8:15 a.m. – Firecracker Fun Run Registration at the Concession Tent
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Summer Roller Hockey League All-Star Game at the New Roller Hockey Court
8:30 a.m. – Firecracker 10k Race Start at the Pool Parking Lot
8:30 a.m. – Firecracker Fun Run Start at the Pool Parking Lot
8:30 a.m. – Basketball Tournament Registration at the Basketball Court
9 a.m. – Basketball Tournament at the Basketball Court
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Children’s Story House at the Near the Museum
9-10:40 a.m. – Star Spangled Bicycle Race/Tour de Brockway – Registration at the Brockway High School
9:15 a.m. – Opening of the Celebration with “Ringing of the Bells”
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Fishing Contest at the Parkside Complex Pond
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Malibu Barbie & Summer’s Spectacular Pool Party at the Taylor Memorial Pool (Pre-registration required please call or text (814) 771-0572)
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Fourth of July Book Sale ($2 Bag Day Sale) at the Mengle Memorial Library
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show Registration at the Concession Area
10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Craft Show at the 7th Avenue & Alexander Street
10:30 a.m. – Patriotic Program at the American Legion Memorial Stage
11 a.m. – Star Spangled Bicycle Race/Tour de Brockway – Start at the Brockway High School
12 p.m. – Kaimann’s Bicycle Drawing at the Parkside Complex Pond
12 p.m. – Fishing Contest Trophies at the Parkside Complex Pond
12 p.m. – Summer Roller Hockey League All Star Game at the New Roller Hockey Court
12-12:30 p.m. – Oakley the Tree Man at the Concession Area
12-1 p.m. – Accordionist – Sounds of Italy, France and other Beautiful Music at the 9th Avenue Pavilion
12-2 p.m. – Jovi –The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band at the American Legion Stage
12-2 p.m. – Balloon Twisting with Giggles The Clown at the Near the 9th Avenue Pavilion
12-2 p.m. – Meet & Greet – Fairytale Princess at the Kid’s Kingdom – Disney Princess Inflatable
12-3 p.m. – Free Swimming Sponsored by the Brockway Recreation Board at the Taylor Memorial Pool
12-3 p.m. – Bingo at the Main Pavilion
12-3 p.m. – Meet & Greet – Captain America at the Kid’s Kingdom – Superhero Inflatable
12-4 p.m. – Horse Drawn Trolley Rides at the Near the Concession Area
12-5 p.m. – Brockway Historical Museum at the Taylor Memorial Park
12-5 p.m. – Life-size Whimsical Balloon Art at the Throughout the Park
12-5 p.m. – Disney Princess Inflatable Bounce at the Kid’s Kingdom
12-5 p.m. – Justice League Superhero Inflatable Bounce at the Kid’s Kingdom
12-5 p.m. – Expert Face Painting Artistry at the Near the Park Pavilion
12-5:30 p.m. – Richard Benninghoff’s Award-winning Magical Entertainment at the Strolling Throughout the Park
12-5:30 p.m. – Criss Cross Collision Course at the Within The Park
12-5:30 p.m. – Jungle Slide & Splash Water Attraction at the Within The Park
12-5:30 p.m. – 25’ Rock Wall Challenge at the Within The Park
12:30 p.m. – Marty’s Bubblegum Machine – Children’s Dance Party at the Behind the Museum
1 p.m. – Airplane Guy at the Park Pavilion
1-4:30 p.m. – Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show at the Concession Area
15 p.m. – Accordionist – Sounds of Italy, France and other Beautiful Music at the Strolling Throughout the Park
1:30-2 p.m. – Oakley the Tree Man at the Behind the Museum
2 p.m. – Marty’s Bubblegum Machine – Children’s Dance Party at the Behind the Museum
2 p.m. – Funny Magic at the Park Pavilion
2 p.m. – Mike Lee’s Comedy Hypnosis Show at the 9th Avenue Pavilion
2-5 p.m. – Meet & Greet – Fairytale Princess at the Kid’s Kingdom – Disney Princess Inflatable
3 p.m. – Airplane Guy at the Park Pavilion
3-3:30 p.m. – Oakley the Tree Man at the Near the American Legion Stage
3-5 p.m. – Andy Davis Band at the American Legion Stage
3-5 p.m. – Balloon Twisting with Giggles the Clown at the Near the 9th Avenue Pavilion
3-5 p.m. – Meet & Greet – Iron Man at the Kid’s Kingdom – Superhero Inflatable
3:30 p.m. – Marty’s Bubblegum Machine – Children’s Dance Party at the Behind the Museum
4 p.m. – Funny Magic at the Park Pavilion
4 p.m. – Fairytale Princess Royal Celebration at the 9th Avenue Pavilion
4 p.m. – Brockway Soccer Duck Derby at the Bridge by McDonalds
4:30-5 p.m. – Oakley the Tree Man at the Kid’s Kingdom
4:30 p.m. – DownBeat Percussion – “Official Drumline of the Buffalo Bills” at the Behind the Museum
6 p.m. – Parade at the Main Street
8:15 p.m. – Freebird ~ Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band at the American Legion Stage
9 p.m. – Kaimann’s Raffle Drawings at the Soccer Practice Field by concessions
9:45 p.m. Approx. – Spectacular Fireworks Display at the Taylor Memorial Park
Tuesday, July 5
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Fourth of July Book Sale ($2 Bag Day Sale) at the Mengle Memorial Library
Wednesday, July 6
5-10 p.m. – Awaken 2022 Christian Concert at the American Legion Memorial Stage