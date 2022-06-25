Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July schedule of events

Wednesday June 29

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Fourth of July Book Sale at the Mengle Memorial Library

Thursday, June 30

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Fourth of July Book Sale at the Mengle Memorial Library

6:30 p.m. – Vespers –Hosted by Brockway Ministerium at the Brockway Presbyterian Church

Friday, July 1

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Fourth of July Book Sale at the Mengle Memorial Library

7 p.m. – Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game at the Frank Varischetti Field

Saturday, July 2

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Fourth of July Book Sale at the Mengle Memorial Library

1-5 p.m. – Brockway Historical Museum at the Taylor Memorial Park

10 a.m. – Corn Hole Competition

6 p.m. – Edwardo Music – Instrumental Favorites of Italy at the American Legion Memorial Stage

7 p.m. – The Cavaliers – Italian-American Band at the American Legion Memorial Stage

Sunday, July 3

1-5 p.m. – Brockway Historical Museum at the Taylor Memorial Park

2-4 p.m. – Big Band Concert at the American Legion Memorial Stage

4 p.m. – Pittsburgh Steeline – “Official Drumline of the Pittsburgh Steelers” at the American Legion Memorial Stage

4:30 p.m. – Enchanting Unicorn Pony Party at the Near the American Legion Memorial Stage

6 p.m. – Soccer Game at the Frank Varischetti Field

6 p.m. – Up & Away with Hot Air Balloons at the Soccer Practice Field

6:45 p.m. – Miss Brockway Old-Fashioned Fourth Crowning at the American Legion Memorial Stage

7-9 p.m. – Hot Air Balloon – Sunset Rides above Brockway at the Soccer Practice Field

7-10 p.m. – Hayday Band at the American Legion Memorial Stage

Monday, July 4

7:30-8:15 a.m. – Firecracker 10k Race Registration at the Concession Tent

7:30 – 8:15 a.m. – Firecracker Fun Run Registration at the Concession Tent

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Summer Roller Hockey League All-Star Game at the New Roller Hockey Court

8:30 a.m. – Firecracker 10k Race Start at the Pool Parking Lot

8:30 a.m. – Firecracker Fun Run Start at the Pool Parking Lot

8:30 a.m. – Basketball Tournament Registration at the Basketball Court

9 a.m. – Basketball Tournament at the Basketball Court

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Children’s Story House at the Near the Museum

9-10:40 a.m. – Star Spangled Bicycle Race/Tour de Brockway – Registration at the Brockway High School

9:15 a.m. – Opening of the Celebration with “Ringing of the Bells”

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Fishing Contest at the Parkside Complex Pond

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Malibu Barbie & Summer’s Spectacular Pool Party at the Taylor Memorial Pool (Pre-registration required please call or text (814) 771-0572)

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Fourth of July Book Sale ($2 Bag Day Sale) at the Mengle Memorial Library

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show Registration at the Concession Area

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Craft Show at the 7th Avenue & Alexander Street

10:30 a.m. – Patriotic Program at the American Legion Memorial Stage

11 a.m. – Star Spangled Bicycle Race/Tour de Brockway – Start at the Brockway High School

12 p.m. – Kaimann’s Bicycle Drawing at the Parkside Complex Pond

12 p.m. – Fishing Contest Trophies at the Parkside Complex Pond

12 p.m. – Summer Roller Hockey League All Star Game at the New Roller Hockey Court

12-12:30 p.m. – Oakley the Tree Man at the Concession Area

12-1 p.m. – Accordionist – Sounds of Italy, France and other Beautiful Music at the 9th Avenue Pavilion

12-2 p.m. – Jovi –The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band at the American Legion Stage

12-2 p.m. – Balloon Twisting with Giggles The Clown at the Near the 9th Avenue Pavilion

12-2 p.m. – Meet & Greet – Fairytale Princess at the Kid’s Kingdom – Disney Princess Inflatable

12-3 p.m. – Free Swimming Sponsored by the Brockway Recreation Board at the Taylor Memorial Pool

12-3 p.m. – Bingo at the Main Pavilion

12-3 p.m. – Meet & Greet – Captain America at the Kid’s Kingdom – Superhero Inflatable

12-4 p.m. – Horse Drawn Trolley Rides at the Near the Concession Area

12-5 p.m. – Brockway Historical Museum at the Taylor Memorial Park

12-5 p.m. – Life-size Whimsical Balloon Art at the Throughout the Park

12-5 p.m. – Disney Princess Inflatable Bounce at the Kid’s Kingdom

12-5 p.m. – Justice League Superhero Inflatable Bounce at the Kid’s Kingdom

12-5 p.m. – Expert Face Painting Artistry at the Near the Park Pavilion

12-5:30 p.m. – Richard Benninghoff’s Award-winning Magical Entertainment at the Strolling Throughout the Park

12-5:30 p.m. – Criss Cross Collision Course at the Within The Park

12-5:30 p.m. – Jungle Slide & Splash Water Attraction at the Within The Park

12-5:30 p.m. – 25’ Rock Wall Challenge at the Within The Park

12:30 p.m. – Marty’s Bubblegum Machine – Children’s Dance Party at the Behind the Museum

1 p.m. – Airplane Guy at the Park Pavilion

1-4:30 p.m. – Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show at the Concession Area

15 p.m. – Accordionist – Sounds of Italy, France and other Beautiful Music at the Strolling Throughout the Park

1:30-2 p.m. – Oakley the Tree Man at the Behind the Museum

2 p.m. – Marty’s Bubblegum Machine – Children’s Dance Party at the Behind the Museum

2 p.m. – Funny Magic at the Park Pavilion

2 p.m. – Mike Lee’s Comedy Hypnosis Show at the 9th Avenue Pavilion

2-5 p.m. – Meet & Greet – Fairytale Princess at the Kid’s Kingdom – Disney Princess Inflatable

3 p.m. – Airplane Guy at the Park Pavilion

3-3:30 p.m. – Oakley the Tree Man at the Near the American Legion Stage

3-5 p.m. – Andy Davis Band at the American Legion Stage

3-5 p.m. – Balloon Twisting with Giggles the Clown at the Near the 9th Avenue Pavilion

3-5 p.m. – Meet & Greet – Iron Man at the Kid’s Kingdom – Superhero Inflatable

3:30 p.m. – Marty’s Bubblegum Machine – Children’s Dance Party at the Behind the Museum

4 p.m. – Funny Magic at the Park Pavilion

4 p.m. – Fairytale Princess Royal Celebration at the 9th Avenue Pavilion

4 p.m. – Brockway Soccer Duck Derby at the Bridge by McDonalds

4:30-5 p.m. – Oakley the Tree Man at the Kid’s Kingdom

4:30 p.m. – DownBeat Percussion – “Official Drumline of the Buffalo Bills” at the Behind the Museum

6 p.m. – Parade at the Main Street

8:15 p.m. – Freebird ~ Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band at the American Legion Stage

9 p.m. – Kaimann’s Raffle Drawings at the Soccer Practice Field by concessions

9:45 p.m. Approx. – Spectacular Fireworks Display at the Taylor Memorial Park

Tuesday, July 5

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Fourth of July Book Sale ($2 Bag Day Sale) at the Mengle Memorial Library

Wednesday, July 6

5-10 p.m. – Awaken 2022 Christian Concert at the American Legion Memorial Stage

