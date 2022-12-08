BROOKVILLE — An important investment that will benefit students, the school district and the community without any tax increase has been approved by the Brookville Area School Board.
Superintendent Erich May said, “As we have discussed in previous meetings, the track has exceeded its life expectancy and is worn out. The field, year after year, has posed problems for us. It drains poorly, and that has affected the surface. We’ve ended up with a rutted and muddy and dangerous mess on too many occasions. For reasons related to safety, but also economy and efficiency, for many reasons we’ve decided this is the right time to make a step up from the grass field that we’ve been nursing to an artificial turf field.”
Several months of preparation included May, athletic director Dave Osborne and buildings and grounds supervisor Bob Fiscus visited several school districts having the types of turf being considered.
Monday night the board voted unanimously to approve Force Turf Solutions of Indiana (PA) as the COSTARS contractor for renovations at the high school stadium. The contract includes installation of GameOn Hybrid 2.0 turf by Shaw, a new track by ATT and new fence from Penn Fencing.
“We reached out to four companies,” May said. Bids were submitted from three of those companies, ranging from a high bid of $2.6 million for the project to the low bid of $2 million from Force Turf Solutions.
May said an added bonus is that “we are talking about replacing the turf, track and fencing with companies we trust” and have worked with before.
May said the new field “will benefit the football team, but also the soccer programs, baseball and softball, phys ed classes. There are a lot of student groups that will benefit from the installation of artificial turf. We think we will be in a better position to keep district track, and to contract play-off games, both football and soccer. It is an opportunity to get more kids on the field and it’s an opportunity to get more of our athletes a better playing surface.”
The board commended the effort in bringing the project to reality without having to raise taxes. “We have enough in our capital reserve fund to cover this, so there is not going to be a tax increase of any kind. The board has saved money over the years and it is going to help everybody,” board member Herb McConnell said.
Fred Park added, “I would like to commend Dr. May, Mr. Osborne and Mr. Fiscus for all their time and effort they have put into this project. Not only have they done all this research, but they went out and actually visited” other schools “to see and ask questions. They just didn’t call other superintendents to see what they thought. I think it is commendable.”
Coach resigns
The board accepted with regret the resignation of Scott Park as head football coach upon completion of this season.
McConnell said Park “should be recognized for his years of service. He has always done everything he can for the kids, there is no doubt about that. I hope whatever happens in the future is good for him.”
May said, “I think it should be said that Scott Park is leaving the football program in better shape than he found it. That is a great testament to his capacity as a coach. A lot of young men were made during” his eight years as coach. “He is very highly regarded by players and coaches alike across the D-9. I’ve been proud to work with him and proud have him representing us. Head football coach is such a visible position. He brought together the mind for the job and also the big heart.”
Board member Chris Rhodes said, “Everybody looks at wins and losses, but it is so much more than that. It is teaching young men, young women, to take the lessons beyond the court, the mat, the field, and Scott Park definitely did that. There are a lot of people that are going to leave that field with lessons that are such much more than wins and losses, and I wish him all the best. We will certainly miss him.”
Osborne said as athletic director he loved having a successful program. But “the kids were more important to him, and we are going to miss that,” he said.
Park will continue his duties as a phys ed teacher at the high school.
Personnel
- The board also accepted with regret the resignation of second-grade teacher Emily Swan.
- Transferred to fill vacancies were Janie Keth, custodian from the high school to Northside, and Heather Ansinger, food service worker at Hickory Grove.
- Jill Orcutt was hired as a business office assistant in the administrative office.
- Supplement contracts were approved for club advisors Andrea Taylor, Peer Connections; Amber Siar, Ecology Club; and Andrea Taylor and Amber Siar, National Junior Honor Society.
- Michele Confer was approved as the homeless and foster care liaison.
- Approved as winter sports volunteers were Sam Whitling, boys basketball, and Joe Fawcett, wrestling.
- The board approved an $5,000 stipend to Ruthanne Barbazzeni for her additional duties as district assessment coordinator for the current school year.
PATHS
May commended PATHS (Parents and Teachers Helping Students) for their service to the school district.
“Not only are you being asked to accept a significant donation from PATHS to help cover the cost of the schools’ movie license, but they are are also starting a new scholarship,” he said. “Details are still being developed” for the scholarship. PATHS donated $896.50 towards the annual cost of the movie license for each of the buildings.
“I want to thank them for their efforts and their very generous support of our staff, our students and our schools,” he said.
Other action
- May reported that roof top units were placed on the high school gym Monday morning. “With that we have successfully placed units at both the auditorium and the main gym,” he said. The only thing that is needed to complete the project is the chips. He said the contractors have “been doing some work on the weekends, getting things done when school is not in session. We are optimistic that the units will be up and running as soon as the week of December 19.”
- The board agreed to open the walking area in the hallway in the lower senior high hallway for walkers. The hallway will be open until April from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday except for holidays, snow days and weather-related early dismissals.
- The board approved the reinstatement of two clubs, Peer Connections and Ecology Club.
Community comments
McConnell stepped down from the table to address the board as a private citizen. “This is the second time I’ve been charged with criminal offenses as a board member. If anyone has reason to bring charges against me or this board, please do so. I have a right to appear in court and answer these charges. If you are not going to do it, I ask you to cease and desist making these erroneous charges and making me feel like a criminal instead of a citizen.”
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.