BROCKPORT — On an extremely hilly opener to start the cross country regular season at Scottish Heights Golf Course, Brookville took three of four decisions in a three-team meet with host Brockway and Ridgway.
The defending District 9 Class A champion Raiders swept to wins over Brockway (15-50) and Ridgway (22-37) while the Lady Raiders split, topping Ridgway (21-34) and losing to Brockway (21-34), which got its girls’ sweep with an 18-37 win over Ridgway.
“I’m very pleased with the effort of all our kids on a very difficult course,” Brookville head coach Dan Murdock said. “This was a great starting point for us as we look to improve throughout the season.”
Individually, Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber ran to the boys’ win in 18:24, just over a minute ahead of Brookville’s Ty Fiscus in a matchup of two returning state qualifiers. Brookville’s Brady Means (19:48) and Evan McKalsen (20:01), and Ridgway’s Ian Ginther (20:51) rounded out the top 10.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Jacob Murdock (6th, 20:58) and Cole Householder (7th, 21:05) with Ian Clouse placing eighth in 21:25.
Brockway’s top finishers were Jed Manno (14th, 24:08) and Adam Carnahan (16th, 24:36.
Brookville’s Erika Doolittle won the girls’ race in 24:25, 31 seconds ahead of Brockway’s runner-up Zoe Puhala.
The rest of the top five finishers were Brockway’s Grace Koehler (26:14), Brookville’s Sydney Murdock (26:53) and Brockway’s Bailey Franci (27:19). Ridgway’s top finisher was Alexis Rohr (6th, 27:52).