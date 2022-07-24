HOMER CITY — Needing a win to secure a consolation game berth in Monday’s round at the Pennsylvania Junior Legion Western Regional at Homer City’s First Commonwealth Field, the Brookville Fireman’s Club fell short of playing for a state berth with a 9-4 loss to Wesleyville Sunday afternoon.
Brookville’s season finished at 15-10 after winning the Indiana County League title and going 1-2 at regionals.
A Sunday win would’ve had Brookville playing for a third state berth from the tournament that used a pool-play format with two divisions of four teams. Brookville opened with a 4-1 loss to Penn Trafford on Friday before rebounding for an 8-6 win over Edinboro Saturday.
Sunday, the Fireman’s Club led 3-2 after the first inning and it Wesleyville, up 4-3 going into the top of the sixth, breaking things open with four runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh to set the final.
In the first, Sergio Sotillo scored on a wild pitch, Easton Belfiore singled in a run and Ladd Blake scored on a bases-loaded walk to Parker Kalgren.
The only other run scored by BFC came in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk to Ladd Blake.
In Saturday’s win, a seven-run sixth inning rallied Brookville to the 8-6 win over Edinboro. It was trailing 3-1 going into the top of the sixth before BFC sent 12 batters to the plate with Kalgren’s three-run double highlighting the rally. Kolton Griffin singled in a run and Blake singled in two more with two outs to put BFC up 8-3.