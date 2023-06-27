COUDERSPORT — Scoring in all but one inning, the Potter-McKean Minor League (9-10-year-olds) notched a 16-9 win over Brookville in the opening round of the District 10 tournament Tuesday.
Potter-McKean, the visiting team via the pre-game coin flip, scored 14 runs in its first four at-bats, including five in the first inning.
Brookville scored three runs in the first and third innings to get within 10-6 with two more runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Greyson Lewis had three hits with a double and three runs scored to lead Brookville. Bentley Myers had two hits and scored a run.
Brookville drops into the losers’ bracket for an elimination game on Thursday at Kane while Potter-McKean travels to Bradford for a winners’ bracket semifinal matchup.