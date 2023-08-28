ST. MARYS — Scoring three goals in the final 20 minutes of the game, the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen soccer team rallied for a 4-3 win over visiting Brookville Monday.
St. Marys made it a varsity sweep with a 6-1 win over the Lady Raiders in the nightcap under the lights.
In the first game, the Raiders (2-1) led 2-1 at halftime and made it 3-1 when Steven Plyler scored off a Daniel Turner assist at the 20:58 mark.
However, St. Marys’ Lucasz Curtis cut it to 3-2 with 14 minutes remaining, then the Dutch tied it up with 1:34 left on the clock on a goal by Luke Anderson off an assist from Casey Young. The Dutch went ahead for good with 31 seconds on the clock when Curtis set up Liam Brem for the game-winner.
The Raiders looked to have tied the game with 11 seconds remaining, but the goal was disallowed due to goalie interference.
In the first half, Maddox Harmon scored at the 31:46 mark off a pass from Caleb Kornbau. Brad Fiscus set up Isaac Rietz with 6:07 remaining before the half that saw them lead 2-1. The Dutch’s first-half goal came from Anderson on a pass from Jason McAnany.
Dutch goalie Carter Dush made six saves.
For the Lady Raiders, Ally Wilson scored off a Kaida Yoder assist to give the Lady Raiders a 1-0 advantage. St. Marys scored six unanswered goals, leading 2-1 by halftime. No St. Marys information was available.
The Lady Raiders were scheduled to host Karns City Thursday, but that game was rescheduled for Sept. 25. Both teams now play next Tuesday at home, the Raiders at 5 p.m. against Karns City and the Lady Raiders at 7 p.m. against Elk County Catholic.
St. Marys (1-0) visits St. Marys Wednesday.