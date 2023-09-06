BROOKVILLE — Hosting Karns City and Elk County Catholic in a varsity soccer doubleheader Tuesday night, the hosts came up with a split decision.
In the night cap under the lights, the Brookville Lady Raiders got two goals from Kaida Yoder in the first half as they pulled away with a 3-1 win over Elk County Catholic. Prior to that, the Raiders dropped a 6-3 decision to Karns City.
The Lady Raiders broke a 1-1 tie with Yoder’s second goal with 12:13 left in the first half. It was the team’s second shot of the game, but it was a dandy as Yoder got it under the cross bar off a nice crossing pass from freshman Ally Wilson who raced down the far right wing.
“Kaida and Ally, the first two goals, that was special. I thought Kaida’s second goal was going over the net,” said Lady Raiders head coach Shawn Castellan, whose team improved to 2-1.
His team had the lead — Yoder scored off assists from Wilson and Lauren Castellan to go 1-0 less than eight minutes into the game — but coach Castellan wasn’t necessarily celebrating as he walked to the halftime break.
“We went into halftime and I’m thinking, ‘Holy smokes, we’re lucky,’” Castellan said. “But in the second half we started making combination passes and getting after the ball. We didn’t let them dictate the play. We started taking over.”
So after getting outshot 7-2 in the first half with ECC having a 5-1 advantage in corners, the Lady Raiders owned a 4-3 shot advantage in the second half, although the Lady Crusaders had four more corners.
“Our defensive middles didn’t stay home in the first half, we made a halftime adjustment and we had possession and control and were starting to win the ball instead of letting them win it in the second half,” Castellan said.
Bentley Hughey notched her first win in goal in her second start, stopping seven shots. Wilson had started in Friday’s shutout win over Ridgway.
“Ally is going to be in any position that we’re are in trouble with. I’ll put her there,” Castellan said. “Bentley did a great job in the net, she’s stepped up in two wins and likes it so I’m not taking that away from her. If it’s working, don’t fix it.”
Wilson moved back to sweeper in the second half and Castellan still got some strong counters with his forwards, including Hannah Geer and Kailin Bowser, who nearly put in a breakaway chance near the midpoint of the second half.
The Lady Raiders did score an insurance goal as time was winding down when Yoder’s crossing shot into the goalie box deflected off a Lady Crusaders defender and into the net with 2:28 remaining.
Despite outshooting Brookville, 10-6, the Lady Crusaders could muster just one goal, a Seanna VanAlstine goal off Kate Straub’s assist at the 19:19 mark of the first half, but that was it.
“Finishing is our issue this season thus far, but we’ll come around,” said ECC head coach Michaela Cashmer, whose team fell to 2-1. It’ll take time. We have a couple freshmen, so they’re still finding their feet.”
ECC visits St. Marys Thursday at 5 p.m. while the Lady Raiders host Kane Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
In Tuesday’s first game, the Raiders found themselves tied at 2-2 with the Gremlins going into the late minutes of the first half, only to see Karns City score three goals with under four minutes remaining to take a 5-2 lead into halftime.
Then in the second half, the teams traded goals. The loss dropped Brookville to 2-2 while Karns City improved to 1-0-1.
“We gave up four goals in the ‘golden five,’ the first five minutes and the last five minutes of the half,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said. “Our issue is the golden five. Today didn’t help that we lost two rather big pieces.
“We have some things to figure out on who’s going to do what and we have a bunch of guys wounded, but we have a roster of 22. It’ll be playing time for other guys.”
The Raiders lost senior forward Caleb Kornbau to a leg injury in the first half and junior defender Rilee Payne in the second half.
Brad Fiscus assisted on all three Raiders goals, setting up Kornbau to tie it at 1-1 at the 33:46 mark of the first half. Jacob Callihan scored less than four minutes into the game for the Gremlins.
Steven Plyler’s ninth goal of the season off a Fiscus assist put the Raiders up 2-1 at the 25:36 mark before Callihan tied it at 2-2 off a feed from Adam Smith.
Then the late-half deluge put the Gremlins in control as Lathan Price laced a shot into the net at 3:53. Carter Ritzert set up Kaydin Wilson’s goal to make it 4-2 with 2:28 remaining and Wilson assisted on Price’s goal to make it 5-2 with 90 seconds left before intermission.
In the second half, the Gremlins made it 6-2 on Myles McCulley’s goal off a Smith helper.
The Raiders set the final with 19:27 remaining when Fiscus set up Isaac Reitz.
Karns City and the Raiders were even at eight shots on goal. Lucas Yasika got the win in the net for the Gremlins.
Next up for the Raiders is a trip to DuBois Monday.