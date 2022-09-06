BROOKVILLE — Skirting heavy rain nearby, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams hosted a three-team meet against Elk County Catholic and Kane Tuesday afternoon.
On the team scoreboard, the hosts took all four decisions as the Raiders beat ECC (20-41) and Kane (15-50) while the Lady Raiders edged short-handed ECC (26-30) and Kane (18-38).
Individually, the Raiders got a strong performance from its duo of freshman Ty Fiscus and junior Jack Gill, who finished 1-2 in 18:35 and 18:40. Those two times landed on the team’s home course honor roll in the No. 6 and 8 spots respectively while Cole Householder’s fourth-place overall time of 19:15 just missed the top-10 honor roll.
Also scoring for the Raiders was Brady Means (6th, 20:19) and Coyha Brown (7th, 20:36).
ECC’s Julian Funaki and Adam Straub were third and fifth overall in 18:58 and 19:26 respectively. Also scoring for the Crusaders were Owen Daghir (10th, 21:06), Aaron Lanzel (11th, 21:07) and Andrew Mawn (12th, 21:12).
With their two state medalists returning this year in juniors Grace Neubert and Sophia Bille, that duo led the girls’ race at the finish line of the 3.1-mile course in 22:08 and 22:57. Brookville’s returning state qualifier in sophomore Erika Doolittle was third in 23:06.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Anna Fiscus (5th, 24:22), Ella Fiscus (24:45), Kaida Yoder (7th, 26:41) and Corinne Siar (12th, 32:26). For ECC, only two other runners scored with Gianna Bille (4th, 23:28) and Isabella Mascer (8th, 27:29).
Brookville runs at Punxsutawney next Tuesday. ECC runs at Saturday’s 20th Annual Red, White and Blue Classic hosted by Baldwin High School.