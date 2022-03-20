LEWISBURG — Wrapping up the PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium, Brookville didn’t quite have the magic it enjoyed on Friday. However, it did finish quite a successful season for both squads.
Friday, Brookville captured its first-ever boys’ relay medal when seniors Bay Harper and Calvin Doolittle, junior Brody Barto and sophomore Patrick Young combined for an eighth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay while also scoring points and reaching the consolation final in the 200 medley relay where they finished 12th.
Saturday, Young and Harper had individual races to swim as Young finished 29th in the 100 freestyle (49.75) and Harper placed 22nd in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.08).
Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle felt that perhaps gunning hard in what was a busy day for both swimmers — Young swam two heats in the 50 freesyle and two races in both relays while Harper swam both relays — might not have had enough gas in the tank to put together more top times.
Doolittle couldn’t say enough about his foursome, regardless of Saturday’s results.
“Those four boys are like brothers, more than teammates or relay teammates,” Doolittle said. “I think before the day someone was saying that somebody had to be a hero, I think Bay said that, and I said back to him that there was potential for all four of them to be a hero. If all clicked on the same day, it would have been astronomical. … The neat thing about all year was when one was down, the others lifted them up and they did that all year long and even though all four didn’t click in the finals, as soon as they were done, it was fist bumps, high fives and smiles. Regardless if first or eight, they were still going to lift each other up.
“There’s more to life than victories and medals and to see those guys hugging and congratulating each other, that’s as sweet as anything.”
The four will be swimming at the YMCA nationals in Greensboro, N.C., in two weeks because of their qualifying time reached in the 200 freestyle relay along with Young in the 50 freestyle.
For the Lady Raiders, senior Sadie Shofestall will be headed to nationals as well thanks to her performance in the 50 freestyle Friday in her all-state honorable mention finish — finishers nine through 16 earn all-state HM recognition —in a tie for 12th place with a time of 24.82. She swam a 24.65 in the prelims. She went to Bucknell with a state-qualifying time of 25.05.
“In my mind, I wanted to re-break the record and I knew the (YMCA) national cut I had to drop .3 and it would take everything I had,” Shofestall said. “I was seeded 22nd, so I wanted to be at least 16th to get into the conseys and placing 10th in the prelims, my mind was blown.
Saturday, Shofestall wound up 31st in the 100 freestyle in 56.54, cutting .38 seconds off her 32nd-seeded time.
Doolittle credited Shofestall’s improvement and school record with plenty of hard work.
“She’s been looking at that record board as long as we can remember, maybe even late elementary and it wasn’t that long ago that the threshold was not getting under 26 and then when she inched down to the 25s, that was another plateau,” Doolittle said. “Whenever you stagnate you wonder if you’ll ever be able to surpass this and she just kept grinding away day after day in practice.”
Junior Madeline Golier swam in the other individual event for the Lady Raiders and finished 30th in the 100 backstroke on Saturday with a time of 1:03.50, 0.04 seconds faster than her 32nd-seeded time.
“Maddie has worked incredibly hard this year,” Doolittle said. “It’s great to see the big significant time drops not only in the 100 backstroke but even the 200 IM at districts even though she didn’t get here. Whenever you see time drops like that, you know the work you put in is immense. It’s great to see her reaping those dividends.”
Shofestall and Golier combined with sophomore Maya Wilshire and freshman Erika Doolittle to finish 29th in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:54.8. They were seeded 26th with a district-winning time of 3:50.51.
“I’m proud of every single swimmer we have here,” Doolittle said. “The girls knew they needed an absolutely outstanding effort at districts to even get here and they put that up and then some. To duplicate that two races in a row is extremely difficult. They may have emptied the tank a little bit at districts, but they came back and gave it their best here today. There was no let up even there were some extra ticks on the clock.”