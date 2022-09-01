RIDGWAY — Sweeping three decisions in a delayed start to the cross country season, both Brookville teams swept host Ridgway and Brockway at Francis Grandinetti Elementary School Thursday afternoon.
In a meet moved from Tuesday due to wet weather, Brookville won both boys’ decisions, 15-50 over Ridgway and 24-34 over Brockway while Ridgway swept Brockway 15-50. On the girls’ side, Brookville edged Brockway, 14-22. Ridgway did not field a team.
Individually, wins went to Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber for the boys in 17:39, 40 seconds ahead of Brookville freshman Ty Fiscus. Ridgway’s Aaron Myers (18:43) and four straight Brookville finishers — Jack Gill (18:43), Cole Householder (19:45), Brady Means (20:11) and Coyha Brown (20:25) — completed the top seven.
Brockway’s Jed Manno (22:38) finished 15th overall.
In the girls’ race, Brookville’s Erika Doolittle won in 23:12, just under a minute ahead of teammate Anna Fiscus (24:10) with the Lady Raiders’ Ella Fiscus (24:20) finishing third. Also running for Brookville as Claria Downs (8th, 27:53).
Brockway had Madelyn Schmader finishing fifth in 24:48.
All three teams run Tuesday. Brookville hosts Elk County Catholic and Kane while Brockway hosts Bradford and Ridgway visits St. Marys.