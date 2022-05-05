BROOKVILLE — Now open for business at its new location at 295 Main St., formerly DeMans Gift Shop, is Katy’s Bulk Foods.
The store carries a wide selection of baking products, frozen foods, candy and much more. There is also a selection of gluten-free products.
Owner Katy Zaffuto is planning a grand opening celebration May 27 and 28, with activities for the entire family. Among the activities she is considering are baking competition with local judges face painting, tastings from four of her suppliers, and hourly give-aways.
Katy’s Bulk Foods is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.