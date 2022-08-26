OFFENSIVE SIDE
Sure, the Bulldogs lost 50 touchdowns scored by graduated players — 29 TDs scored by underclassmen are back — but there are playmakers returning with senior Cam Wagner taking over quarterbacking chores. Sophomore Drew Byers (42-275, 3 TDs) is the leading returning rusher while a group of receiver/slot backs are back with seniors Tate Minich (41-530, 7 TDs), and Aiden Ortz (26-319, 4 TDs), and juniors Ashton Kahle (13-166) and Mason Clouse (11-154, 2 TDs).
DEFENSIVE SIDE
The Bulldogs also lost a lot of their playmakers, including their top three tacklers. Junior defensive end Brandon Ross is the top returning tackler with 64 stops and 6 1/2 sacks. Ortz (60 tackles, 4 interceptions), Kahle (57 tackles, 4 interceptions) and Rupp (3 sacks) are other key returners.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
It was a postseason run for the ages for the Bulldogs, who were the first District 9 team to reach the state finals since Smethport in 1992. A 21-14 loss to Bishop Guilfoyle in the final ended a 13-2 season that included a 13-game winning streak after a season-opening loss. The Bulldogs will have a new starting quarterback and need to plug some holes left by graduation, but there are still some athletes back more than capable to make head coach Blane Gold’s team the team to beat again in Class 1A. The Bulldogs will be pushed by at least Port Allegany, Brockway and Union/A-C Valley.