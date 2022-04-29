ALCOLA — Breaking open a 1-1 game after three innings, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team scored 11 runs in their last three at-bats to slap a 12-2 win on the visiting A-C Valley/Union Falcon Knights in a game stopped by the 10-Run Rule Friday afternoon at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
Breckin Minich three hits, Tyler Hetrick and Tate Minich each with two hits while Minich, Ty Carrier and Owen Clouse doubled. Mason Clouse tripled.
Cam Wagner pitches all six, scattering eight hits while striking out nine and walking one.
The win hiked the Bulldogs to 7-2. They host North Clarion Monday.
Ryan Cooper three hits with a double for Falcon Knights, who dropped to 6-5.