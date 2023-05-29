DuBOIS — For the first time in 13 seasons, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team won a District 9 title.
Monday afternoon at Showers Field, the Bulldogs blanked Karns City, 8-0, for the Class 2A championships, their first since 2010.
The Bulldogs beat two-time defending champion Johnsonburg in the semifinals last Thursday and completed a 3-0 district playoff run.
Pitching, defense and their top player Tate Minich leading the way.
The senior Seton Hill recruit turned in his second shutout of the playoffs and continued a brilliant playoff performance from head coach Craig Hibell’s staff. He combined with freshman Jaxon Huffman on a combined two-hitter, going the first five innings and needing just 73 pitches and allowing one hit while walking three and striking out four.
“In 21 innings of playoffs, we gave up one run,” Hibell said. “So at the beginning of the year in February, we were talking about pitching and we were going to go as far as our hitting took us and then as far as our pitching allowed us.
“Throwing two shutouts and a one-run game in 21 innings. Every three-game series, I’ll take that.”
Minich, the starting catcher when he’s not on the mound, was supposed to mostly be the team’s closer out of the bullpen. He didn’t make the first of what is his four starts this year until May 4 in a 4-0 shutout of newly crowned D9 Class 1A champion Clarion.
Outside his lone loss in giving up five runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to Clarion-Limestone on May 17, Minich has 19 scoreless innings in his other three starts, two of them in the playoffs including last week’s shutout of Moniteau.
“I definitely didn’t expect it going into the season,” Minich said. “Ty (Carrier) is our ace. If I was behind the plate, then I was behind the plate, but when Coach Hibell gave me the ball, it’s just the confidence.”
Like what happened in the 3-1 win over Johnsonburg in the semifinals, the Bulldogs scored three runs with two outs in the first inning. Mason Clouse hit a two-run triple against the Rams, then followed that up with a two-run single off Karns City starter Mallick Metcalfe. Clouse moved up on the throw into the infield and scored on Carrier’s single.
But instead of sitting on those three runs, the Bulldogs erupted for five runs in the fifth, the biggest spark coming on Minich’s three-run homer that blasted over the left-center field fence.
“That was the furthest ball I’ve ever hit,” Minich smiled. “Actually, I didn’t think it was gone because in batting practice when I was hitting, they were just getting to the warning track. This plays pretty deep so I was definitely looking for three as I rounded first base, but it went over.”
Two more runs came in on Braylon Wagner’s single that drove in Clouse after two outs. Huffman’s infield single pushed in Carrier for the 8-0 lead.
“(Scoring three in the first inning) was big, but we’ve got to do a better job of once we get a couple of those, we have to kind of continue to capitalize and continue to for better at-bats mid-game,” Hibell said. “We did it today. We scored eight runs.”
Next up for the 17-4 Bulldogs is the WPIAL third-place finisher, the winner of Tuesday’s Burgettstown vs. New Brighton game, in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs next Monday at a D9 site and time to be announced.
Karns City also lands in the state bracket against the WPIAL champion on Monday at a WPIAL site and time to be announced. Serra Catholic and Seton LaSalle play for the WPIAL title also on Tuesday.
REDBANK VALLEY 8, KARNS CITY 0
Score By Innings
Karns City 000 000 0 — 0
Redbank Valley 300 050 x — 8
Karns City –0
Hobie Bartoe cf 2000, Jacob Jones lf 3010, Mallick Metcalfe p-ss 3010, Michael Neff 1b 3000, Braden Grossman 2b 1000, Jacob Callihan rf 2000, Mitchell Waldroup ph 1000, Troy Nagel c 1000, Tyler Kelly cr 0000, Koen Williams 3b 2000, Mason Sherwin ss-p 2000. Totals: 20-0-2-0.
Redbank Valley –8
Owen Clouse cf 4110, Tate Minich p-3b 3123, Carson Gould cr 0100, Breckin Minich c 4120, Ty Hetrick ss 3000, Mason Clouse lf 3220, Ty Carrier 1b 2110, Braylon Wagner 3b-rf 3011, Jaxon Huffman rf-p 3010, Brock George pr 0000, Payton Rearick 2b 3110. Totals: 28-8-11-8.
Errors: None. LOB: Redbank Valley 4, Karns City 3. DP: Redbank Valley 2. 2B: Rearick, T. Minich, Rearick. HR: T. Minich. SB: B. Minich, George, O. Clouse. HBP: Bartoe (by Huffman), Carrier (by Metcalfe).
Pitching
Karns City: Metcalfe 4 2/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Sherwin 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Redbank Valley: Minich 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Huffman 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Minich. Losing pitcher: Metcalfe.