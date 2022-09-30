NEW BETHLEHEM — Winning a shootout and giving up way too many yards and points to his liking in last week’s victory over Ridgway, Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ defensive-minded head coach Blane Gold was all smiles after Friday night’s 38-8 Homecoming win over Union/A-C Valley.
Leading 38-0 and starting the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock just before the end of the third quarter, the Bulldogs had allowed just 68 yards to the Falcon Knights’ offense.
Union/ACV avoided the shutout with a 70-yard scoring drive to start the fourth before the Bulldogs wrapped up an impressive win and improved to 6-0.
“No points given up (by the starters) and it was against a really good rushing attack and a quarterback who really manages the game well and I say that in a respectful way with the play actions and he was effective the past two weeks,” Gold said. “So I’m really proud of the defense and it’s the same thing as our offense. Speed is a big deal and Caden Adams’ play this year has been phenomenal and he’s really helped to secure some stuff between the tackles. I thought Broc Monrean played well and he’s starting to turn the corner.
“We basically set up Ashton (Kahle) and Aiden (Ortz) on the corner to see who could get to the edge first and that was the game plan and the kids executed it well.”
The edge was where the Bulldogs looked to stop the Falcon Knights’ Dawson Camper. The junior tailback was limited to 39 yards on 11 carries and left the game early in the third quarter with an injury.
The Bulldogs wound up outgaining the Falcon Knights, 304-160, with 80 of those Union/ACV yards coming on their fourth-quarter scoring drive.
Setting the tone early, the Bulldogs scored on their first three possessions and led 17-0 by the 8:38 mark of the second quarter. Their game-opening drive went a whopping 15 plays to cover 58 yards with two fourth-and-short conversions. Cam Wagner’s 9-yard TD pass to Ashton Kahle finished off the drive at the 6:10 mark of the first quarter.
“These guys are so accustomed to the home run play, but it doesn’t have to be a home run, just one play at a time,” Gold said. “I think it took us six minutes, we’ll take it. We know how much that impacted us last week with Ridgway (Elkers’ game-opening long scoring drive), so with our style of offense, that’s a big deal.”
They did need just two plays to score their second TD after forcing Union/ACV in a three-and-out possession the first time it touched the ball. On second-and-10 from the Bulldogs’ 45, Wagner threw a short pass to Mason Clouse and he turned in an impressive multi-cut dash down the field for a 55-yard score. Brother Owen Clouse booted the point-after and it was 14-0 with 4:22 left in the opening quarter.
Adams’ interception of Brody Dittman’s pass at the Union/ACV 29 set the Bulldogs up at the 22. The Bulldogs turned that into Owen Clouse’s 30-yard field goal to make it 17-0.
The Falcon Knights had just 67 yards of offense in the first half and only one yard in the third quarter. They did manage their fourth first down of the game in the opening drive of the second half, but punted away to the Bulldogs who needed just three plays to score, covering 75 yards on Drew Byers’ 34-yard run and two Wagner completions to Kahle of 25 yards and then a 16-yard scoring strike to make it 24-0 at the 7:27 mark.
Another Union/ACV three-and-out led to another Bulldogs score as Byers accounted for 45 of the 50 yards on the drive, scoring on a 3-yard run. Mason Clouse’s two-point pass to Owen made it 32-0.
Then the clock got moving for good when the Bulldogs turned another interception, this time Ryan Rupp’s pick off of Dittman at the 36. Three plays later, it was Byers again scoring on a 7-yard run to make it 38-0 with 1:14 left in the third.
Byers ran for 106 yards on 12 carries, 104 of that coming in the second half on just eight carries.
Wagner completed 19 of 23 passes for 150 yards and three more TDs, making that 25 for the season against just three interceptions. Kahle caught five balls for 63 yards and two TDs.
Backup quarterback Owen Bish’s 18-yard TD pass to Zach Cooper on 4th-and-12 capped a 12-play, 70-yard scoring drive for the Falcon Knights to set the final score with 4:59 remaining. Bish finished 8-for-10 with 66 yards and his TD. The Bulldogs limited Dittman to 3-for-14 passes for 21 yards and two interceptions.
The Falcon Knights fell to 3-3.
“They loaded the box on us and we couldn’t get a running game going and to get them out of the box, we needed to make some plays to get them out of the box,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said. “Defensively, we missed tackles and gave up a big play on the 55-yarder and they came out in the second half and basically pushed us around and we can’t have that.”
Both teams play next Friday. The Bulldogs travel to Kane while the Falcon Knights host Port Allegany.