NEW BETHLEHEM — Getting a sparkling first half from freshman quarterback Braylon Wagner and pushing the lead to 20 points with an Aiden Ortz 47-yard interception return in the third quarter, it was just enough fuel for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to hold off Brockway.
Wagner threw for 221 yards, completing 17 of 24 passes for two touchdowns while running for another to lead the Bulldogs to a 34-28 win over the Rovers Friday night.
The Bulldogs led 28-14 at halftime, then extended the lead to 34-14 when Ortz picked off Rovers quarterback Brayden Fox and raced to the end zone at the 1:11 mark of the third quarter.
Brockway owned the fourth quarter, but ran out of time as it scored twice to get within six points. Fox’s fourth TD pass of the game on a 5-yarder to Alex Carlson came with 1:07 left, but the ensuing onside kick attempt by the Rovers actually went backwards and the Bulldogs kneeled out the clock.
The Bulldogs hiked their record to 8-1 after losing 8-7 last week at Port Allegany along with dealing with off-field issues that led to disciplinary action from the school following a hazing incident.
In a statement released Thursday morning via the school district’s Facebook account, Redbank Valley Superindendent Amy Rupp confirmed there were suspensions and a removal of a coach in the program. Part of it is stated below:
“As soon as the players involved in the hazing were identified they were suspended from the football team pending the outcome of the investigation and the completion of the student discipline process,” the statement read. “Behavior involving hazing, taunting, or actions causing extreme embarrassment such as the actions that took place simply will not be tolerated.
“The investigation was completed on October 18. The District confirmed that hazing did, in fact, occur. Upon investigation, the District determined that the hazing that occurred did not result in physical injury. Three players were disciplined, one coach was removed, and the head coach and coaching staff were given a firm directive to maintain a heightened awareness, as well as to affirmatively address and report any possibility or suggestion of hazing behavior.”
Head coach Blane Gold, nor anyone else, commented on player personnel availability before or after Friday’s game. At least two players missed a second game while one other was on the sideline in uniform. Gold was happy his team was able to rebound from a tough loss.
“Tonight was therapeutic and it’s also good because we got a group of guys who are happy with the win, but at the same time, they’re disappointed with some things as well,” Gold said. “So that’s a sign of the football team that I want. Down the stretch we weren’t playing our best football and we’re getting back to the drawing board to figure out how to get better.
The Bulldogs didn’t punt in the first half, scoring all four times they had the ball. Wagner’s flip pass to Aiden Ortz went six yards for a touchdown to start the game, Wagner scored on his one 1-yards run at the end of the first quarter and he tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Tate Minich to start the second quarter.
His 44-yard pass to Rylan Rupp set up Drew Byers’ 2-yard run to make it 28-14 with 2:52 left in the first half.
Wagner finished the first half with sparkling numbers, completing 16 of 20 for all of his 221 yards with the two touchdowns and one interception. He was intercepted in the second half.
“We believe Braylon is very good and that’s the stuff we see from him in practice,” Gold said. “We said we told him he doesn’t have to do too much, just be able to get the guys the football in space and he’s very good at reading the field and is patient in the pocket. I don’t think we saw him bail unless he absolutely had to. He’s got a lot of those natural things you don’t typically see in a freshman.”
But the Bulldogs did nothing offensively in the second half as they ran just 11 plays — two were game-ending kneel-downs — and had minus-2 yards of offense with no first downs. Wagner completed a 0-yard pass for his only completion in four attempts.
The Bulldogs did play strong defense in the third quarter and Ortz’s pick-six certainly put a nail in the coffin, so to speak, but it wasn’t by much as the Rovers kept on coming.
Brockway matched the Bulldogs touchdown for touchdown for a 14-14 score as Fox hit Dylan Hanna on a 13-yarder in the first quarter and found a wide-open Hanna on a 74-yard broken coverage pass two plays into the second quarter, but didn’t score again until the fourth quarter.
It was a batch of missed opportunities and an awful time stopping Wagner and Bulldogs offense in the first half that cost the Rovers, who dropped to 5-4.
“We had the opportunities to win it and we had opportunities, I think, to blow it open for us and just didn’t make the catch or block and unfortunately, this is the time of the year you can’t afford to make these kinds of mistakes, especially against a team that has been in these situations before,” said Rovers coach Jake Heigel.
“I’m proud of the fight at the end and I know that if we see that team again, we’re going to give them another run,” Heigel added. “(Assistant coach) Frankie (Varischetti) said it perfect here after the game. He said if we play defense in the first half and offense in the second half, then that’s a pretty good game for us, but we kind of flipped it.”
Fox completed 17 of 38 passes for 229 yards with four touchdowns, three of them to Hanna covering the 13, 74 and 8 yards, the last one getting the Rovers within 34-21 with 3:30 left. Hanna finished with four catches for 119 yards. Fox was intercepted twice, once for the touchdown and the other on a fourth-and-goal play at the Bulldogs’ 5 on the opening drive of the second half.
Jendy Cuello was the workhorse star for the Rovers, rushing for 178 yards on 32 carries, 118 of that coming in the first half on 14 carries.
The Rovers outgained the Bulldogs, 441-261, including 193 to minus-1 in the second half. They ran 48 plays to the Bulldogs’ 11 in the second half.
Both teams play next Friday to close out the regular season. The Bulldogs host Central Clarion while the Rovers host Cameron County.