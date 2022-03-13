KITTANNING — Trailing by double figures for much of the game, including by 12 points earlier in the fourth quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team found itself within two points in the closing minutes of Saturday’s PIAA second-round Class 2A playoff game with District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic.
But Elijah Harden’s dagger 3-pointer with under 50 seconds left put the Golden Eagles up five points and helped them close out a 61-56 win over the stubborn Bulldogs.
While the win sent Kennedy (23-4) into Wednesday’s quarterfinal against District 6 champion Portage at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium, the Bulldogs’ season he ended at 23-5.
Early on, Kennedy jumped out to a 19-9 first quarter lead, its aggressive defense helping force 10 Bulldogs turnovers in the first eight minutes. But with the aggression came the foul trouble and the Golden Eagles had to back off a bit.
That may have led to the Bulldogs committing just 10 turnovers the final three quarters, but Redbank Valley was able to hang around, not falling behind more than 12 points in the first half with a 34-24 halftime deficit.
Chris Marshall’s 3-pointers got the Bulldogs within 43-40 with 29 seconds left in the third quarter, but a 9-0 Kennedy run that spilled into the fourth quarter gave Kennedy what appeared to be an insurmountable 52-40 advantage following Gio Magrestro’s triple at the 5:40 mark.
Indeed, it was insurmountable, but the Bulldogs certainly made things interesting, cutting it to 56-54 after Marquese Gardlock’s basket with 1:59 remaining.
Both teams missed shots in ensuing possessions before Kennedy called timeout following a Gardlock missed 3-pointer with 1:26 left.
The Bulldogs elected to defend out of the timeout instead of fouling — Kennedy was a sketchy 4-for-14 from the line at that point — and Harden made them pay with his 3-pointer.
Malik Lampkins-Rudolph hit two free throws with 16.6 seconds left and Owen Clouse put in an uncontested putback for the Bulldogs to set the final in the closing seconds.
Clouse led the Bulldogs with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Gardlock scored 13 points while Chris Marshall finished with 10 points. Mason Clouse scored eight points while Bryson Bain had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Magestro led Kennedy with 19 points. Harden and Lampkins-Rudolph each scored 15 points.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC 61,
REDBANK VALLEY 56
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley 9 15 16 16 — 56
Kennedy Cath. 19 15 11 16 — 61
Redbank Valley –56
Bryson Bain 2 2-2 7, Marquese Gardlock 6 1-4 13, Chris Marshall 4 0-2 10, Owen Clouse 5 5-7 16, Mason Clouse 3 0-0 8, Aiden Ortz 0 0-0 0, Cam Wagner 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 10-17 56.
Kennedy Catholic –61
Simeir Wade 3 0-0 6, Elijah Harden 6 1-4 15, Gio Magestro 7 2-4 19, Malik Lampkins-Rudolph 6 3-5 15, Remington Hart 2 0-2 4, Nick Ondo 1 0-1 2, Blaze Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-16 56.
3-pointers: Redbank Valley 5 (Bain, Marshall 2, O. Clouse, M. Clouse 2), Kennedy Catholic 5 (Harden 2, Magestro 3).