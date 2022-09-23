JOHNSONBURG — Taking its best shot of the season, the Ridgway Elkers had the Redbank Valley Bulldogs on their heels.
But it was early, and once the Bulldogs caught their balance, it was off to the races once again as they outgunned a strong effort by the Elkers in a 42-33 shootout on Johnsonburg’s Homecoming Night at Memorial Field Friday night.
Ridgway (0-5) led 13-0 after the first quarter, but it was the Bulldogs (5-0) who scored four touchdowns in an impressive span of just six plays from scrimmage.
The Elkers were able to get a Kaden Dennis 81-yard kick return for a touchdown during the Bulldogs’ flurry, but the Bulldogs led 28-19 by halftime and led the rest of the way.
However, it wasn’t easy at all.
“We have to get off the bus better,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “We’ve had three home games where we’ve played pretty well, but in the two away games, we’ve started really, really slow. On one hand I’m really proud of our guys for overcoming a 13-0 deficit because it’s not easy to do that. But we have to find a way to play better because, not looking ahead, these games in the second half of the year on the road, we’re playing good football teams.”
Bulldogs quarterback Cam Wagner threw five more touchdown passes, completing 15 of 25 passes for 314 yards. He led the blitzkrieg comeback that started with his 20-yard TD pass to Ashton Kahle on the second play of their first drive of the second quarter. Two plays after the Bulldogs recovered an Elkers fumble at the Ridgway 40, Wagner hit Aiden Ortz for a 40-yard TD strike.
Dennis’ 81-yard TD run on the ensuing kickoff put the Elkers up 19-14 with still 6:51 left in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs kept on going high octane, scoring three plays later on Wagner’s 73-yard TD pass to Kahle.
The Bulldogs forced a punt and scored on their next play when Wagner hit Ortz again for a 76-yarder for 28-19 lead that would last into halftime.
Ortz caught seven passes for 138 yards while Kahle had three grabs for 107 yards.
Ridgway went 75 yards on 10 plays to open the game on quarterback’s Cam Larkin’s nice fake pitch to a 26-yard keeper for a touchdown at the 5:38 mark of the first quarter. Aiden Zimmerman’s 35-yard punt return after the Elkers forced the Bulldogs into a three-and-out possession set up Larkin’s 9-yard TD to make it 13-0 by the 1:50 mark of the first quarter.
“Obviously, the seven-minute drive on the first drive of the night kept (Wagner) off the field,” Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl said. “Wagner is a phenomenal quarterback and then to get him three-and-out and get another drive for a score was big. We had an opportunity to get back in the game down 10. The kids could’ve folded but kept fighting back.”
The Elkers had their best effort offensively by far this season, gaining 312 yards while giving up 350 to the Bulldogs — 220 of those Redbank Valley yards on the five offensive TDs — as Larkin completed 16 of 27 passes for 197 yards with a 75-yard TD pass to Isaiah Jackson that set the final score with 4:17 remaining in the game.
Larkin led the Elkers’ running game with 61 yards on nine carries. Zimmerman ran for 30 yards on 12 carries with a 4-yard TD run that got the Elkers within 35-25 with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter.
Prior to Larkin’s bomb to Jackson, Larkin’s screen pass on a second-and-four from the Elkers’ 28 was intercepted by Bulldogs lineman Carsen Rupp and returned 20 yards for a touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 42-25 with 5:14 remaining.
The Bulldogs went up 35-19 by scoring on the first drive of the second half, driving 84 yards on 10 plays. Wagner finished it off with TD number five on an 11-yarder to Tate Minich on third-and-three at the 8:02 mark of the third quarter.
“Ridgway is a good program and coach Heindl, he’s won four district titles and he knows how to coach and we told the kids all week that,” Gold said. “I don’t think this was a situation where we weren’t prepared. We didn’t get off the bus, but we knew Ridgway was going to be a good football team coming into tonight. It was Homecoming and coach Heindl knows how to coach these guys.”
Both teams play next Friday, Ridgway at Keystone and Redbank Valley at home against Union/A-C Valley.