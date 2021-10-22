RIMERSBURG — Turning its trip to Union High School into a turnover party, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs spoiled any District 9 League Small School South Division title hopes that the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights might have had Friday night.
Forcing a whopping nine turnovers in a 28-6 win, the Bulldogs won their eighth straight game since an opening-season loss to Keystone. Because of that loss and the Panthers beating Elk County Catholic also on Friday, the division title goes to Keystone.
The Falcon Knights fell to 6-2 and it was their first loss since an opening setback at Brockway. But Union/A-C Valley’s 26-24 win over Keystone two weeks ago gave it a chance at a division title, but now they’ll try to solidify their Class A playoff positioning with a regular-season finale next Friday at Union against Coudersport.
The defending Class A champion Bulldogs (8-1), thanks to a Smethport loss to Coudersport, are in strong position to claim the top seed and a very likely first-round bye going into next Friday’s game at Punxsutawney.
A first-half rain shower probably played a part in the sloppy play, but mostly it was two offenses that went nowhere. The big advantage for the Bulldogs was field position and after coming up empty in three trips inside the Union/ACV 20 earlier in the half, they finally scored — probably not surprisingly — on a defensive play.
Ray Shreckengost jumped on a loss ball in the end zone after a bad Union/ACV center snap from the 2 and after Gunner Mangiantini’s two-point run, the Bulldogs led 8-0 with 3:30 left in the first half.
Amazingly, the Bulldogs scored off just one other of the Falcon Knights’ nine giveaways when Aiden Ortz returned an interception 70 yards to make it 22-6 with 9:01 left in the game.
Prior to that and ironically, the Falcon Knights got their only points off a bizarre play and ill-conceived lateral play by the Bulldogs on a punt return. Chris Marshall’s attempted lateral to Marquese Gardlock was nabbed by Mikey Card, who dashed 18 yards to the end zone. The two-point try failed and it was 8-6 Bulldogs at the 8:07 mark of the third quarter.
But with the Falcon Knights limited to just 95 yards of offense while also giving the ball away that much, the Bulldogs essentially put the game away on the ensuing possession when Bryson Bain tossed a 33-yard TD pass to Gardlock to put the Bulldogs up 15-6 with 6:18 left in the third quarter.
Ortz’s pick-six was followed by Shreckengost’s 1-yard TD run to set the final with 5:08 remaining.
Ashton Kahle had three of the Bulldogs’ five interceptions off Falcon Knights quarterback Bailey Crissman.
The Bulldogs only managed 149 yards of offense, just 36 of that coming in the second half and 48 coming on a late Shreckengost run that set up his own 1-yard TD run late in the game. Shreckengost ran for 69 yards on 19 carries. Bain completed 11 of 26 passes for 117 yards with his TD pass.
The Falcon Knights made things tough on the Bulldogs’ offense, sacking Bain five times and holding the Bulldogs to a collective 32 yards rushing on 28 attempts.