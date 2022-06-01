CRESSON — Punching a ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2010, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs needed extra innings to beat District 3 runner-up Camp Hill 7-6 in eight innings Wednesday afternoon at Mount Aloysius College.
The Bulldogs (13-6) dropped into a play-in game against Camp Hill after Monday’s 9-5 loss to Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class 2A final with the winner getting a date with unbeaten WPIAL champion Serra Catholic on Monday at a site and time to be determined.
The big hit in the top of the eighth came from Ty Carrier, whose bloop single to right scored Bryson Bain who led off the inning with a walk and moved to third on Breckin Minich’s single.
Then Tate Minich retired Camp Hill in the bottom of the eighth to seal the win and give the Bulldogs their first state playoff berth since their last D9 title 12 years ago.
With the Bulldogs up 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Lions (17-6) rallied for two runs to force extra innings. They put the first three runners on base to start the rally and got a run-scoring single from Andrew Branstetter. Richard Lutkins’ forceout grounder pushed home the tying run.
Carrier pitched into the seventh and left the game after two batters in favor of Minich, who got the win in relief.