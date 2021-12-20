SUNBURY — Coming of a loss at Punxsutanwey Friday night, the Brockway girls basketball team made the trek to Moniteau Monday and came home with a 48-34 victory to get back over the .500 mark on the season at 3-2.
The Lady Rovers jumped out to an 18-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back from there as they held Moniteai to just 18 points through three quarters. The Lady Warriors got going offensively in the fourth (scored 16 points), but Brockway had put the game away by that point.
The senior duo of Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood once again powered the Lady Rovers.
Buttery recorded a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks. Wood scored a game-high 19 points, while junior Madelyn Schamder had eight points and 17 rebounds. Lauren Rendos chipped in four points and 10 rebounds.
Catheine Kelly and Davina Pry each netted 12 to lead Moniteau.
Brockway is now off until next week Wednesday when it plays DuBois Central Catholic in the opening round of the Brookville Holiday Tournament.
BROCKWAY 48, MONITEAU 34
Score by Quarters
Brockway 18 10 13 7 — 48
Moniteau 5 19 4 16 — 34
Brockway—48
Lauren Rendos 2 0-0 4, Madelyn Schmader 4 0-0 8, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 3, Danielle Wood 6 5-6 19, Selena Buttery 5 1-2 14, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Alexis Moore 0 0-0 0, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-8 48.
Moniteau—34
Catherine Kelly 4 3-4 12, Davina Pry 4 4-4 12, Sophia Fleeger 1 0-0 2, Allie Pry 1 1-2 4, Victoria Pry 2 0-0 4, Abby Jewant 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-10 34.
Three-pointers: 6 (Morelli, Wood 2, Buttery 3), Moniteau 2 (kelly, A, Pry).
In other girls action Monday night:
Elk Co. Catholic 40,
Kane 23
KANE— Visiting Elk County Cathohlic used a strong second half to pull away from Kane, 40-23, Monday night.
The Lady Crusaders held a slim 6-4 lead after one quarter before taking a 20-14 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Elk County then outscored Kane 20-9 in the second half to come away with the 17-point win.
Elk County sophomore Sydney Alexander led all players with 16 points, while teammates Tori Newton and Lucy Klawuhn each had seven. Newton also pulled down 12 rebounds.
The Lady Crusaders are back in action Wednesday at DuBois.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 40,
KANE 23
Score by Quarters
ECC 6 14 9 11 — 40
Kane 4 10 5 4 — 23
Elk County Catholic—40
Tori Newton 1 5-11 7, Sydney Alexander 7 1-2 16, Lucy Klawuhn 3 0-0 7, Emily Mourer 1 0-0 2, Sami Straub 1 0-0 3, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Madison Marzullo 1 2-4 4, Caitlyn Vollmer 0 1-4 1, Reagan Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-21 40.
Kane—23
Cara Jekielek 3 0-0 6, Maya Smith 0 0-0 0, Mia Anderson 2 2-2 6, Sadie Walter 1 0-0 2, Rylee Haight 0 1-2 1, Aubri Haight 2 0-0 4, Emma Danielson 0 0-0 0, Madi Stahli 1 0-0 2, Sammi Hulings 0 1-2 1, Kayleiara Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Leah Tigani 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hillman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 5-8 23.
Three-pointers: 2 (Alexander, Klawuhn), Kane 0.