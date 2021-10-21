Each season in the fantasy football world comes a time where some weeks, more than others, are a struggle due to byes. It’s a rule of thumb that you should NOT build up your team with numerous people that have the same bye week unless, of course, you enjoy losing or throwing away a game for the week.
I’ve always taken pride where I don’t typically do this. However, this coming week — Week 7 — might be the worst in recent memory and I see people in leagues all over scrambling for a one-week replacement.
Sitting at home this weekend are Dallas, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota and Jacksonville.
There are people on literally every team that at the top of the fantasy world that you’re going to have to replace this week, not to mention you’ve likely got more than one.
In one of my leagues, I’m without my top three wideouts in Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb and Diontae Johnson. Needless to say, I don’t have high hopes for that matchup this week.
Quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert are on a roster in every league. For running backs, all but Buffalo has a starter that is probably your RB1. In 8-10 team leagues, you might have two of these guys. I’m sure some poor soul out there has the trio of Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler and James Robinson and they are absolutely hating life at the moment.
Eight of the top 25 wideouts this season will also be on a bye.
Ok, so how do we plan to not have this? Well the obviously answer is what I said before — do not draft players that have the same bye weeks. However, that’s easier said than done and sometimes a handful of these people aren’t even drafted. Charges WR Mike Williams and Buffalo WR Emmanuel Sanders are WR3 and WR17 on the year, respectively. Williams was likely a mid-to-late round pick and Sanders wasn’t drafted in even the deepest of fantasy leagues prior to the year. So you likely got these guys off the waiver wire while not paying attention to their byes.
The other thing, and which I will ALWAYS be a fantasy advocate for, is to having larger team rosters. I’m in a 10-team dynasty league where I think we’ve got 23-24 people on the roster. If your top 3 wideouts are out, no problem! Just fill the lineup from the other five you’ve got sitting away on the bench and hopefully you make the most of it. The obvious downside of this is your league’s free agent pool will be diluted. But I’d rather not have to scramble figuring out who else I need and what player(s) I’ll need to drop that I normally wouldn’t just in order to make do for a week.
For my picks, we just can’t have nice things again this year as last week I was 4-6 and am now 21-29 on the season. Let’s go through the motions here once again ...
Studs
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos. Bridgewater and the Broncos are taking on Cleveland tonight without its QB Baker Mayfield and its RBs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The defense has also let up the third most points to QBs in fantasy this year. Teddy here might be a great bye week filler.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins. Last week, Waddle had 10 receptions for 70 yards and two scores across the pond in London against the Jaguars. It marks the second time this year he’s had at least 10 receptions in a game and while I don’t expect double-digit receptions, I think he gets plenty of yards and a score against Atlanta on Sunday.
Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos. Out of the six games this year, Patrick has scored double-digit fantasy points in all but one. It happened to be I made him a stud that week, so I take full responsibility for ruining him then. If I indeed “ruin” him this week against the Browns tonight, I might try to not pick him ever again.
Darrel Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs. I’m putting Williams here for the second week in a row as he had 21 carries for 62 yards and two scores last week. With a workload like that, he’s a fantastic plug-and-play against the Titans this week.
Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals. It felt weird typing him as a Cardinal and not a Philadelphia Eagle here, but I think Ertz has a chance to thrive in his new environment. It’s a great matchup against Houston and maybe Arizona makes it a point to feed him as a welcoming gift.
Duds
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Tom hasn’t been his usual self in two of the past three game. I will say, however, the one game that he was, he went off for 37 fantasy points. Tampa takes on a Bears defense this week that’s been pretty good all year. I wouldn’t be shocked if this pick blows up in my face but I won’t be shocked if he struggles this week, either.
DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks. The Seattle offense is currently being led by Geno Smith. I honestly didn’t realize he was even in the league anymore after he came in for Russell Wilson two weeks ago. I’m hesitant to rely on either Metcalf or Tyler Lockett for the time being, especially against a decent New Orleans Saints defense on Monday night.
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have a big AFC North matchup with rival Baltimore this week, as the Ravens have been on a tear of late. For Cincy’s offense, I just don’t think there’s enough to go around at the moment with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins ahead of him on the depth chart.
DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles. After six games, the rookie has had three games in double-digit scores and three that have been complete busts. If I were forced to predict, I’d say bust one again against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals after only hauling in two receptions for 31 yards last week.
Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders. Waller has now gone two games in a row under eight fantasy points, as teams have been keying in on him since there’s really not much else to offer in the Vegas offense at the moment. I think that trend continues this week against the Eagles, even if it’s a good matchup on paper.
