CLARION — Clarion-Limestone and Redbank Valley captured Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference titles at Saturday’s championship games held at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The Lions won the opening game, 51-46, over Karns City to claim their first KSAC title since 2019 while the Lady Bulldogs repeated their conference crown with a 56-37 victory over Moniteau in the second game.
The Lions (22-2) led 42-35 just under two minutes into the fourth quarter before Karns City (20-4) rallied to grab a 44-43 advantage with 3:27 left. But the Lions took it from there, closing out the game with an 8-2 run.
Alex Painter scored 17 points to lead the Lions, his full-court layup following a missed Karns City shot putting the Lions up for good at 45-44 with 2:33 left. Up 47-46 with under a minute left, the Lions got four big points from Jack Callen on a layup and two free throws to clinch the win down the stretch.
Jordan Hesdon and Callen scored 12 and 11 points respectively. The Lions won their seventh KSAC title since the conference playoff era began in 2007 and 10th overall.
It was the third meeting between the Lions and Gremlins with the teams splitting their regular-season games, Karns City winning 64-46 in the most recent matchup back on Feb. 9. Both could meet again for the fourth time in the D9 Class 2A playoffs as early as the semifinals. The Lions are the No. 2 seed while the Gremlins are seeded No. 3. Both play opening-round games Wednesday at home against Kane and Port Allegany respectively.
The Lady Bulldogs (21-1) won the second straight KSAC title and third overall going back to their first, a Clarion County League championship in 1993.
The Lady Bulldogs led 22-10 at halftime and led by as many as 18 points in the second half as Mylee Harmon, Alivia Huffman and Caylen Rearick each hit double figures in scoring.
Harmon scored 13 points while Huffman, shut out in the first half, finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Rearick sank three 3-pointers and scored 11 points.
Catherine Kelly led Moniteau (18-6) with 13 points.
The Lady Bulldogs and Moniteau could also meet for a fourth time in the D9 Class 2A playoffs as well with Redbank Valley taking the first three. It’s a four-team setup with both teams opening on Feb. 28, the Lady Bulldogs against Keystone and Moniteau against Coudersport.