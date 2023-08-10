BROOKVILLE — The Greenberg Cadillac Museum, already the world’s largest collection of Cadillacs, is planning a further expansion of its multi building campus in Brookville. The museum has continued to add Cadillacs, engines and memorabilia to its collection and now plans to relocate its paint and body shop to make space for an additional exhibition building to better display these vintage cars.
The museum is the private collection of Dr. and Mrs. Steven (Deena) Greenberg, the founders of Laurel Eye Clinic. The Greenbergs moved from Detroit, Mich., to Brookville in 1970 behind the wheel of their first Cadillac. They have now collected more than 80 Cadillacs from the very first models from 1903 to the present day. All the cars have been meticulously restored by Dr. Greenberg and his local team including original paint colors, interior upholstery and engines. The vehicles have charged batteries, license plates and are fully drivable.
The museum partners with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce which opens the collection one weekend a month and uses visitor donations (museum entrance is free with donation) for beautification efforts in the community. The museum also combines promotional efforts with the Coolspring Power Museum (just 9 miles south on Route 36), which is open the same weekends
This summer and fall the Cadillac Museum will be open the third weekend of the month on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. The scheduled openings are August 19 and 20, September 16 and 17, and October 21 and 22.