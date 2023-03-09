2023 Camp Cadet to be held at PennWest ClarionPUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet Program will be held at PennWest Clarion (formerly known as Clarion College), July 23-28. The camp is for boys and girls, 13 to 15 years of age, from Clario, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and northern Indiana counties. Campers will stay at the university for the entire week.
The activities presented at Camp Cadet include a full range of demonstrations and speakers from local fire departments, specialty units for the PA State Police (aviation, forensics, S.E.R.T.), the PA Game Commission, a retired U. S. Navy SEAL, the F.B.I., the U. S. Secret Service, the U. S. Coast Guard, a county coroner and the PA National Guard. During the week campers will also enjoy a canoe trip on the Clarion River in Cook Forest.
This is a fun camp for young people to learn about law enforcement and teamwork. It is not a camp for problem-solving of young people. The program is conducted under conditions similar to the training experience by cadets at the Pennsylvania State police Academy. Campers are required to rise in the morning and participate in physical training. Movement about the campus is done in military formation and campers are required to address people according to military standards.
The non-refundable fee to attend is $20 per person, as the camp is completely funded through private donations.
Applications are available in the schools, at all local Troop C state police stations or by contacting Tpr. Vaughn R. Norbert at the state police in Punxsutawney: 814-590-4561 or vnorbert@pa.gov; or Tpr. Ron Chewing at PSP Punxsutawney: 814-938-0521 or rchewning@pa.gov.
Submissions are processed as they are received to fill the camp compliment and completed applications must be received no later than June 3.