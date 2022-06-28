BROOKVILLE — Not only did it need an 11-run inning, but it also took some walk-off heroics for the Brookville Little League All-Star baseball team to beat Punxsutawney in a wild 14-13 win at Zufall Field Tuesday night.
Brookville led 11-1 after the first inning, but lost the lead by the fourth inning and had to scrap back into the game after trailing 13-11. But two runs in the fourth and fifth set up a game-ending scenario in the bottom of the sixth.
The win advances Brookville in the losers’ bracket to Thursday’s elimination game at Warren. Punxsutawney finished 1-2.
With the score tied 13-13 after holding Punxsutawney scoreless for the first two times in the game in the fifth and sixth, Brookville needed just two batters to win it in the bottom of the sixth.
Liam Whitling started the winning rally with a walk and moved to second on a passed ball. He scored when Isaiah Campbell lifted a fly ball to deep right field to easily score Whitling from second. It was Campbell’s second double of the game and third hit.
Campbell finished 3-for-4 with four runs batted in, helping Brookville’s 11-run bottom of the first with a two-run single. He doubled in Whitling in the fourth to cut Punxsutawney’s new-found lead to 13-12 in the fourth.
Brookville tied it up in the fifth when Cody Householder scored from third on a wild pitch with two outs.
Householder helped his team hold things together enough after he entered the game in the second inning when Punxsutawney got quickly back in the game with nine runs. He ran out of pitches with two outs in the top of the sixth before Landon Smith got the final out on a popout with a runner at second base.
For his efforts, Smith wound up earning the victory thanks to the walk-off finish in the bottom of the inning. Householder struck out five and walked four while giving up five hits in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
An outfield error and three straight walks sparked Brookville’s big first. After the first out, Campbell singled in two runs. Colby Lewis and Smith singled in runs, Owen Weaver drove in two with a single while Tyler Barnett’s sacrifice fly and Whitling’s two-out RBI single put Brookville up with what looked to be a commanding 11-1 lead.
But Punxsutawney got right back into the game with nine runs in the top of the second, taking advantage of four hits, four Brookville errors and four walks. Logan Noerr singled in a run as did Greyson Pearce with a double. Nolan Stahlman singled in two runs and Noerr pushed home another run in the inning with a bases-loaded walk.
Punxsutawney tied the game in the third with an unearned run, but had runners thrown out at home and third base to stymie any more scoring chances. In the fourth, Max Roberts’ two-run double gave Punxsutawney its 13-11 lead.
From there, Punxsutawney went scoreless despite getting singles from Ashton Buffington and Garrett Jacobson to start the fifth. But a flyout and inning-ending double play on a soft liner hit by Ben Smith ended the threat.
Roberts was stranded at second in the sixth when Smith got Stahlman to pop out to end that threat.
Smith, Whitling, Ethan Lauer and Lewis each had two hits for Brookville. Roberts, Stahlman and Noerr had two hits apiece for Punxsutawney.
Noerr relieved Punxsutawney starter Brayden Brooks after the first four batters reached in the first and finished out the game, taking the loss. He struck out four and walked just two, giving up 11 hits.
BROOKVILLE 14,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 13
Score By Innings
Punxsy 191 200 — 13
Brookville (11)00 11x — 14
Winning run scored with no outs in bottom of the sixth
Punxsutawney –13
Max Roberts cf 4223, Nolan Stahlman ss 5222, Brayden Brooks p-lf-2b 2100, Gavin Neal 3b-c 3000, Ashton Buffington ph 1010, Garrett Jacobson 2b-3b 4120, Logan Noerr 3222, Zak Windsor c 1001, Ben Smith lf 1100, Greyson Pearce 1b 3111, Brycen West pr 1100, Kolbi Pennington rf 1100, Kolsten Gould 1110. Totals: 30-13-11-9.
Brookville –14
Cody Householder c-p-ss 4310, Landon Smith ss-p 3221, Owen Weaver p-c 3212, Tyler Barnett cf 2101, Liam Whitling 2b 3221, Isaiah Campbell 3b-lf 4134, Ethan Lauer 1b-3b 3120, Coen Forsythe lf 0100, Cooper Kiehl 1b 2000, Colby Lewis rf 3121. Totals: 27-14-13-10.
Errors: Brookville 6, Punxsutawney 4. LOB: Punxsutawney 7, Brookville 4. DP: Punxsutawney 2, Brookville 1. 2B: Campbell 2, Roberts, Jacobson, Pearace. 3B: Roberts. SAC: Barnett. SB: Householder, L. Smith.
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Brooks 0 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 SO, 3 BB; Noerr 5 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 4 SO, 2 BB.
Brookville: Weaver 1 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; Householder 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 SO, 4 BB; L. Smith 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Landon Smith. Losing pitcher: Noerr.