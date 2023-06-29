STATE COLLEGE (TNS) —Nearly every U.S. state has legalized the purchase and use of fireworks, but regulations vary in strength across the country.
In Pennsylvania, more advanced and explosive fireworks are illegal, but other types are widely available for purchase. Those caught violating state and local ordinances could face significant fines and even jail time.
If you’re hoping to stay out of trouble while celebrating the Fourth of July in the Keystone State, here’s what to know about its fireworks laws.
What’s covered under Pennsylvania law?
Pennsylvania consumers 18 and older can purchase “Class C” or “consumer-grade” fireworks, including firecrackers, Roman candles and bottle rockets. Pyrotechnics in this category contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material, Pennsylvania State Police say.
The use and purchase of “display fireworks,” on the other hand, are usually illegal. Proper licenses and permits are required to acquire and light these fireworks, which contain more than two grains or 130 milligrams of explosive materials. Professional-grade aerial shells that contain more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic compositions are also regulated in this category.
Some novelty items are excluded from the “consumer-grade” fireworks category and carry no strict regulations. These include “ground and hand-help sparkling devices,” “novelties” and “toy caps,” Pennsylvania State Police say.
Regardless, fireworks cannot be ignited on public or private property without express permission from the property’s owner, according to state guidelines. Fireworks can’t be directed at another person, used within 150 feet of a building or vehicle (unless owned by the user) or lit while the person is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
In Pennsylvania, municipalities have the authority to restrict the use of commercial fireworks between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. However, that curfew extends to 1 a.m. July 2, 3 and 4, plus Dec. 31. When the Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, as it will in 2023, consumer fireworks “may be used until 1 a.m. on the immediately preceding and following Friday and Saturday,” state police wrote online.
Under Pennsylvania law, punishments vary for different fireworks-related crimes. Someone found using consumer fireworks illegally for the first time may receive a summary offense, punishable by a fine of up to $500. Subsequent offenses within three years of a prior conviction could prompt another summary offense, this time punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.
Someone found selling consumer fireworks illegally for the first time may receive a second-degree misdemeanor charge, punishable by a fine of up to $10,000, state law reads. A subsequent offense within three years of a prior conviction could lead to a fine of up to $15,000, plus the revocation of a license if fireworks are sold illegally through retail.
Those found selling or using display fireworks, among the most explosive and dangerous pyrotechnics, commit a third-degree felony, Pennsylvania law reads, punishable by a fine of up to $10,000. A subsequent offense within three years of a prior conviction could bring another third-degree felony charge, this time punishable by a fine of up to $15,000.
Finally, those found selling explosives illegal on the federal level, including M-80s and cherry bombs, could face a third-degree felony charge, punishable by a fine of up to $10,000. Another conviction within three years could prompt a $15,000 fine.
How are fireworks laws enforced locally?
Throughout Pennsylvania, municipalities can enforce stricter guidelines than state or federal regulations.
State College, for example, enforces an ordinance that prohibits the use of fireworks within the borough’s limits at any time. Violations of the policy can result in a fine of up to $25, plus any penalties stemming from unlawful actions under Pennsylvania’s state-level laws.
Nearby College Township also enforces an ordinance banning most fireworks use, though novelty items like sparklers and toy pistols are exceptions. Those who violate the ordinance can expect to face a fine in an amount determined by the township’s council, the ordinance reads.
Several other townships in the State College area, including Patton and Ferguson, prohibit the use of fireworks in public parks and playgrounds, according to their online ordinance records.
To find additional fireworks ordinances covering your neighborhood, consider reaching out to your local police department or government office for details. If a municipality-level ordinance is not enforced, the already-restrictive state laws will take precedence.