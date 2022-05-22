DuBOIS — Brandin Anderson combined with Cole Sansom to strike out 13 batters while crushing grand slam home run in a five-run top of third as DuBois Central Catholic blanked Brookville, 7-0, Saturday night at Showers Field.
The Cardinals wrapped up their regular season at 16-4, heading into the District 9 Class A playoffs as the top seed. They’ll play Thursday against Tuesday’s Smethport/Elk County Catholic at Brockway starting at 4:30 p.m.
Brookville (9-8) opens Tuesday in the Class AA playoffs with a quarterfinal matchup as the No. 5 seed against No. 4 seed Moniteau at Punxsutawney starting at 2 p.m.
Anderson went four innings on the mound to get the win, allowing just two hits while striking out four and not walking a batter before Cole Sansom went a dominant and hitless 2 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts and two walks. Aiden Snowberger got the final out on a strikeout.
The Cardinals got all the runs they needed in the top of the first when Snowberger singled and scored on Brayden Fox’s sacrifice fly, but the five-run second put things away.
With two outs, Anderson blasted an Easton Belfiore offering on to the roof in left field. He singled in the second inning. Snowberger singled three times, driving in the Cardinals’ seventh run in the sixth inning. Matt Payne singled twice as well.
The Raiders threw Carson Weaver, Belfiore and Patrick Diedrich. Their lone two hits came on Hunter Geer’s one-out infield single in the second and Jamison Rhoades’ one-out single in the fourth.