DUBOIS — Magical.
There’s no better word to describe the 2022 high school baseball season in the Tri-County Area as far as what the local teams and a host of individual players accomplished.
Seven of the nine area teams finished above .500, with five teams — DuBois Central Catholic (22-4), Punxsutawney (16-6), Johnsonburg (16-4), Redbank Valley (15-7) and Clarion-Limestone (12-7) — reaching the state playoffs.
Central Catholic headlined that group as the Cardinals became just the fourth baseball team in District 9 history to win a state title, which happened to be the second in program history.
Punxsy nearly joined DCC as a state finalist in Class 3A, as the Chucks made a run all the way to the PIAA semifinals before suffering a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to the Central Scarlet Dragons, who went on to win the title.
Redbank Valley and C-L both won a state game to reach the PIAA quarterfinals in Class 2A and A, respectively, while Johnsonburg saw its season end in the opening round in Class 2A a year after making the quarterfinals.
Given the success of those five state qualifiers, it should come as no surprise those schools have a heavy presence on this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star Teams, as well as the two major awards associated with them.
Here is a closer look at this year’s major award winners and All-Star Teams:
Co-Players of Year
Carter Hickman, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic — Hickman did a little bit of everything for the state champion DCC — whether it was pitching, hitting or playing defense at either shortstop or second base — and did it all very well this season.
Hickman was dominant on the mound as he posted a perfect 11-0 record and was part of two combined no-hitters on the season. The junior righty allowed just 13 runs, nine earned, all season and nine of those (5 earned) came in wins against Elk County Catholic (4 runs, 1 earned) and Rochester (5 runs, 5 earned) in the District 9 semifinals and PIAA first round, respectively.
He finished the season with a 1.33 ERA to go along with 54 strikeouts and 34 walks in 47 1/3 innings. He ranked third in the area in ERA, fourth in strikeouts and sixth in innings pitched. Opponents batted just .159 against Hickman.
Offensively, he was part of a deep DCC lineup that didn’t didn’t feature any easy outs. He hit .410 (32-for-72) with 20 RBIs, 17 runs scored, eight doubles and two triples. His 32 hits were fourth most in the area but only ranked him third on his own team, while he tied for the area lead in doubles with seven other players, including two teammates.
Brayden Fox, Fr., DuBois Central Catholic — Fox was inserted into the No. 3 spot in the order by head coach and father Adam Fox despite being a freshman and he didn’t disappoint. All the younger Fox did was put together one of the most impressive offensive seasons in recent memory for any area player, let alone a freshman.
Fox hit .456 (41-for-90) with 38 RBIs, 29 runs, five doubles and three triples. He led the area in hits and RBIs and tied for the lead in triples despite playing through a thumb injured suffered off the field late in the season. He was third in runs scored and fifth in average.
He also was a plus defender in the outfield, whether it was left or right field, and put up solid pitching numbers when called upon in the regular season as part of a deep Cardinals staff. He went 2-1 with a 2.62 ERA, seven strikeouts and four walks in 10 2/3 innings.
Fox’s stellar play, particularly as a freshman, made it impossible not to make him Co-Player of the Year with Hickman, as the two players were the driving force all season long spearheaded DCC’s run to a state title.
Coach of Year
Adam Fox, DuBois Central Catholic — With so many area teams not only reaching the state playoffs, put enjoying success in them, there was no shortage of Coach of the Year candidates — whether it be Mike Dickey at Punxsutawney, Mike Porter at Johnsonburg, Craig Hibell at Redbank Valley or Todd Smith at Clarion-Limestone.
However, it’s hard to deny someone who pushed all the right buttons in leading his team to just the fourth state title won by a baseball team in District 9 history. And, that person would be Adam Fox, who just finished up his fifth season at the helm of the Cardinals.
Yes, Fox had a team filled with very talented players — both hitters and pitchers — but as history has shown at any level, the most talented teams don’t always win it all. They need the right person to do the small things behind the scenes and make tough decisions most people watching might not even think.
Fox and his staff did all those things this season and led to magical 22-4 season that saw DCC capture its third D-9 crown in four seasons played under Fox and ended with the Cardinals winning the second state title in program history (2001 being the other).
The TCW Coach of the Year Award is the second for Fox, who also won it in his first season in 2018. Other DCC coaches to win the award since its inception in 1994 are matt Duffy (2000 & 2001) and Andy Sayers (2016).
FIRST TEAM
P—Brandin Anderson, DuBois Central Catholic — Anderson, a Youngstown State recruit, experienced some ups and downs on the mound in the regular season. However, the senior righty really figured things out come the postseason and ended his DCC career in style with complete-game victories in his final two starts — the state quarterfinals vs. Saegertown and state championship game against Halifax.
All told, Anderson went 5-2 on the year and sported a 2.92 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 37 walks in 50 1/3 innings. He threw the second most innings of any pitcher in the area and ranked third in strikeouts and tied for sixth in wins.
Anderson also enjoyed a solid year with the bat, posting a .302 average (19-for-63) with 17 RBIs, four doubles and two home runs.
P—Bryson Huwar, Sr., Clarion-Limestone — Huwar, who is headed to St. Bonaventure to play baseball, had another big year on the mound, as well as the plate, in helping lead the Lions to the Class A state quarterfinals as the D-9 runner-up to DCC.
He went 5-2 with a 2.39 ERA, 68 strikeouts and just 17 walks in 52 2/3 innings. He ranked first in innings pitched, second in strikeouts, tied for sixth in wins and seventh in ERA. Huwar, who played shortstop when not pitching, also hit .443 (27-for-61) with 28 RBIs, 17 runs, four doubles, one triple and three home runs. He was tied for third in the area in homers and fourth in in RBIs.
P—Jake Sikora, Jr., Punxsutawney — Sikora, who played in just six games a year ago as a sophomore, made a huge leap on the diamond this season and became a vital two-way player for the Chucks this season during their magical run to the Class 3A semifinals.
He became the ace of the pitching staff and finished with a 7-2 record, sporting a 3.21 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 33 walks in 48 innings pitched. He ranked second in the area in wins, fifth in innings pitched and sixth in strikeouts. Sikora, who started at third when not pitching, also enjoyed a strong season at the plate in his first full varsity season posting a .367 average (22-for-60) with 16 RBIs, 11 runs and seven doubles.
C—Ethan Wells, Sr., Johnsonburg — Wells established himself as one of the best all-around catchers in the Tri-County Area from the time he reached the varsity level and hasn’t disappointed since. He closed out his career with another big offensive season, hitting .393 (22-for-560 with 28 RBIs, 14 runs, three doubles and an area-best six home runs. He ranked third in the area in RBIs.
INF—Carter Savage, Jr., Punxsutawney — Savage provided the power in the middle of the Punxsy lineup all while playing solid defensively at first base. He hit .361 (26-for-72) with 24 RBIs, 16 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple and three home runs. He tied for third in the area in homers and seventh in RBIs.
INF—Kaden Dennis, Jr., Johnsonburg — Dennis was part of a formidable defense up the middle for the Rams, manning second base where he committed zero errors on the season. He also enjoyed a big season at the plat, hitting .452 (28-for-62) with 19 RBIs, 16 runs and three doubles. He ranked eighth in the area in average and 10th in hits.
INF—Kaden Brezenski, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic — Like several of his teammates, Brezenski really came into his own this season and took on a much bigger role in his second varsity season. After playing third base as a sophomore, he took over the full-time shortstop duties this year as teammate Carter Hickman played more second base when not pitching.
Brezenski thrived at that position and also became a main cog in the lineup, taking over the cleanup spot as the season progressed. He hit .361 (26-for-72) with 30 RBIs, 25 runs, eight doubles and three home runs. He tied for the area lead in doubles, was second in RBIs to teammate Brayden Fox and ranked third in homers and seventh in runs.
INF—Aiden Zimmerman, Jr., Johnsonburg — Zimmerman enjoyed a huge season all-around for the Rams. Offensively, he hit .483 (29-for-60) with 25 RBIs, 31 runs, eight doubles, one triple and four homers. He tied for the area lead in triples, was second in runs and homers, third in average and sixth in hits and RBIs.
Zimmerman also went 2-0 on the mound and posted a 3.94 ERA with 23 strikeouts and six walks in 21 1/3 innings of work.
INF—Isaac London, Sr., Punxsutawney — London was the sparkplug at the top of the Chucks’ lineup despite battling some arm troubles that forced off the mound for a large portion of the regular season. London, who spent time at shortstop, third base and designated hitter, led the Tri-County Area with a .500 average and finished second in hits with 37. He also had 21 RBIs, 26 runs (6th in area) and eight doubles (tied for 2nd in area).
London did return to the mound in the postseason and threw some key innings in being solid No. 2 option to Sikora. He finished the year with a 3-0 record with a 1.77 ERA, 126 strikeouts and just five walks in 27 2/3 innings. His ERA ranked fourth in the area among pitchers who threw 20 or more innings.
OF—Aiden Snowberger, DuBois Central Catholic — Snowberger was another DCC freshman who enjoyed a standout first season at the varsity level and formed a formidable outfield defense with fellow freshman Brayden Fox and junior Matt Pyne.
At times, he may have gone under the radar because of the numbers Fox put up. However, he played a huge role in the Cardinals’ state title run, and in some seasons would have been up for Player of the Year honors himself.
Snowberger hit .410 (34-for-83) in the leadoff spot while leading the area with 34 runs scored and tying for the lead with eight doubles. He also had 24 RBIs and a home run. He ranked third in the area in hits and tied for seventh in RBIs.
The freshman lefty also went 4-1 on the mound and sported a 2.01 ERA with 32 strikeouts and just seven walks in 24 1/3 innings of work.
OF—Camron Marciniak, Sr., Johnsonburg — Marciniak, who patrolled the outfield in center field for the Rams like few have, closed out his career with a strong offensive season. He hit .491 (28-for-57) with 20 RBIs, 21 runs, six doubles and three triples. He tied for the area lead in triples, was second in batting average and 10th in hits.
OF—Kaden Clark, Soph., DuBois — Clark enjoyed a breakout sophomore season for the Beavers, one that saw him lead the batting average (.469), hits (23) and doubles (6) and ranks second in runs scored (16). He also had nine RBIs, a triple and one homer. His batting average ranked fourth overall in the Tri-County Area.
DH—Cole Sansom, DuBois Central Catholic — Sansom, a Kent State recruit, finally returned to the field as a senior after missing two full high school seasons — his sophomore year to COVID-19 and his junior campaign to Tommy John surgery.
He largely played first base or at designated hitter and finished the year with a .347 average (26-for-75) with 21 RBIs, 22 runs, six doubles, two triples and one home run — a blast that came in his final high school at-bat to punctuate the Cardinals’ 12-2, 7-inning victory vs. Halifax in the state finals.
Sansom was limited in his work on the mound as he worked back from his surgery and taught himself to pitch again. He was used mainly in a closer-type role and threw some high-leverage innings in the postseason. Sansom went 0-0 with a miniscule 0.47 ERA in 15 innings, posting na impressive 34 strikeouts while walking nine.
UTILITY—Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley — Bain, an IUP recruit, was the senior leader on what was otherwise a young Bulldogs squad that reached the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.
He logged 50 1/3 innings on the mound, posting a 4-6 record with a 3.34 ERA and 43 strikeouts. Those innings tied for the second most thrown among area pitchers. He also hit .361 (22-for-61) with 24 RBIs, 18 runs, one double, three triples and a home run. He tied for the area lead in triples and tied for seventh in RBIs.
SECOND TEAM
P—Collin Porter, Sr., Johnsonburg
Luke Zimmerman, Soph., Johnsonburg
P—Joe Tettis, Jr., Elk County Catholic
C—Jamison Rhoades, Sr., Brookville
INF—Dom Allegretto, Sr., Johnsonburg
INF—Peyton Hetrick, Punxsutawney
INF—Tommy Smith, Soph., Clarion-Limestone
Alex Pasternak, Sr., DuBois
OF—Owen Clouse, Soph., Redbank Valley
OF—Hunter Geer, Sr., Brookville
OF—Jordy Hesdon, Jr., Clarion-Limestone
DH—Tate Minich, Jr., Redbank Valley
UTILITY—Tommy Slay, Sr., Elk County Catholi
HONORABLE
MENTIONS
Brockway: Ezra Swanson, Jr.
Clarion-Limestone: Corbin Coulson, Sr.; Nick Aaron, Soph.; Logan Lutz, Fr.
DuBois: Brycen Dinkfelt, Sr.; Tyler Chamberlin, Fr.
Elk County Catholic: David Anderson, Jr.; Luke Ginther, Sr.
Punxsutawney: Ashton Stonbraker, Sr.; Josh Tyger, Jr.
Redbank Valley: Ty Carrier, Soph.; Ty Hetrick, Jr.; Mason Clouse, Soph.
St. Marys: Christian Coudriet, Sr.; Connor Straub, Sr.
• Full stats were not available for St. Marys.
q q q
A full list of final statistical leaders for the Tri-County Area, as well as previous players and coaches of the year, can be found on the Scoreboard on page B5.