ROSEVILLE — Additional medical supplies and staff training will be possible at the Western Pa. CARES for Kids thanks to a donation from Pinecrest Country Club.
The donation was presented last week by Mark Powell, president of the Pinecrest Country Club (PCC) board of directors, and Lucy Ames, committee member of the Best Ball of 100 event at the country club.
Proceeds from the event previously were used for the construction of the Disk Golf Course at PCC, open “for adults and kids alike,” Ames said.
Beginning this year, the PCC board has decided to donate a portion of the evening’s proceeds to a local charity, with the first recipient being Western Pa. CARES for Kids, a long-time neighbor of the country club.
Powell said the first check was being Presented “to our neighbor, an organization that does incredible work to care for abused children.”
Ames said, “When it come to selecting a local charity to be the first recipient of the Best Ball proceeds, the choice was simple. So many who visit Pinecrest pass by CARES for Kids every day, and we wanted to highlight them and make sure everyone knew about them and the wonderful work they do for the children in our area.”
CARES president Jeff Burkett said he is “so gratified how the community has embraced our mission,” to protect innocent children who have been victimized.
Executive director Pat Berger said she is grateful for the donation, which will help with additional staff training and medical supplies. “All services are free to families, but must meet National Children’s Alliance criteria.” She said that during the past year, more than 80 children who needed medical exams were seen at the CARES center.
At the CARES center, children who are victims of abuse, or witnesses to a violent crime, are interviewed by a trained forensic interviewer, with the investigative team observing the interview from another room, lessening the trauma to the child.
CARES opened its doors in May 2008 and has provided services to over 1,250 children and their families.
During its first 12 years as a child advocacy center, 1,105 children were interviewed, with 64 percent being girls.
The largest category of victimization was sexual abuse, which accounted for 973, or 88 percent, of the cases. There were 138 cases of physical abuse investigated and 35 cases of children witnessing violent crimes.
Thirty-three percent of the children were under the age of six, 40 percent were elementary school age and 26 percent were teenagers ages 13 to 18.
Most offenders, 72 percent, were family members or caregivers, with another 35 percent known by the children, but not related. Only three percent of the offenders were persons not known to the children.
Powell said, “The Best Ball committee expresses our most sincere thanks to the dozens of local businesses and individuals who contributed prizes to this even to make it so successful. We cold never do this, and support such a worthwhile organization as CARES for Kids if we didn’t have the support of our wonderful community businesses. They are the ones who really need to be congratulated.”