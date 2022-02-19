BENEZETTE — Carla Wehler was the first employee hired at the Elk Country Visitor Center, and has since grown to be instrumental in the Benezette community.
Wehler grew up in St. Marys, and has always been involved in the outdoors and in nature, she said.
"We spent nearly every weekend in the woods and camping."
Working in tourism since 2002 and having a background in outdoor recreation, Wehler says the elk herd was a natural part of her career over the years.
When she heard that the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette was being built, she was just naturally interested.
"How could I not want to be a part of this incredible destination? There is was such excitement around the project," she said.
Wehler was hired as the Elk Country Visitor Center's first employee, and has been the operations manager of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance since 2010.
She has also been involved in the renowned Elk Expo since its inception, and is now the coordinator.
"This event that highlights not only Pennsylvania’s elk herd, but all the region has to offer for outdoor recreation and wildlife," she said.
Wehler has served on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, and was elected president of the board of directors Jan. 1.
"It is my honor to work with this amazing organization that works tirelessly to promote the many assets in Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest and Jefferson counties," said Wehler.
Over the years, the opportunity to share elk country with so many people has been very rewarding. This is done not only in person, but virtually through distance learning, she said.
The Wehler family has also spearheaded the horse-drawn wagon rides in elk country, which Wehler takes part in with her parents, husband and children.
"Each year the visitation to the area grows and we work hard to ensure the economic benefit reaches wide in our are promoting many areas and businesses," she said.
When Wehler and her husband, Tom, can get some time away from their cabin-rental business, Antler Shed Cabins in Benezette, they spend much of their time in the woods, shed hunting in Elk and Cameron counties.
Throughout the years, Wehler has been a part of receiving several awards, including Pennsylvania Wilds Business of the Year, Pennsylvania Wilds Event of the Year (Elk Expo) and St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year.
The outdoor life and being one with nature is just a part of who Wehler is, and her passion for elk country in particular always shines through.
"I look forward to watching the region carefully grow bad the many businesses prosper," she said.