Carol Ann Voytko, 47, of Oak Ridge, passed Sunday afternoon, February 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born April 17, 1974 in Altoona, she was the daughter of Margaret Salyards.
She married Steven J. Voytko on October 18, 2014. He survives.
Other survivors include three sons, Matthew Salyards of New Brunswick, N.J., Ryan J. Voytko and Jasmine Rees of North Freedom and Branden K. Voytko and Katrina Fling of New Bethlehem; two grandchildren, Leland Rees and Delilah Rees; a brother, Dustin Salyards of Altoona; and her two dogs, Ceasar and Lucy.
Carol will be missed by many. She always had a smile throughout her illness.
She loved like no other. To know her was to love her.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
