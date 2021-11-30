Carol Craig, 78, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Parker Personal Care Facility.
Born September 4, 1943, in Blue Goose, she was the daughter of Robert and Nora (Watterson) Fair.
She married Ronald Craig in June of 1960. He preceded her in death.
Mrs. Craig was a homemaker.
She attended Lawsonham Methodist Church near Rimersburg.
In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was a lover of dogs and a social butterfly. She also enjoyed gardening in her younger days.
Survivors include two daughters, Dianna Himes and her husband, Rick, of Rimersburg and Linda Sue Yates and her husband, Dan, of Sligo; three grandchildren, Zachary and Ronald Himes of Rimersburg and Kristin Yates and her fiancé, Jeff Mabold, of Sligo.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Dan, Freddie “Fritz” and Jim Fair.
Carol’s family will hold a memorial service at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, with lay pastor Peggy Mortimer officiating.
The family suggests memorials be made in the name of Carol Craig to the Alzheimer’s Association: Clarion County Walk, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
