Carol "Cricket" L. Cross, 74, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Forest Glen Assisted Living in Springfield, Ohio.
Born August 10, 1947 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Clifford L. and Lois L. (Hosey) Crick.
Carol was a graduate of Union High School.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Cedarville, Ohio.
Carol enjoyed spending time with family and friends, writing letters, playing cards and calling her two sons, grandchildren, family and friends.
Her memory will be cherished by her two sons, Steven G. Cross and wife, Ana, of Rye, N.Y. and Christopher M. Cross and wife, Barbara, of Cedarville, Ohio; along with her five grandchildren, Mason, Colby, Tyler, Ava and Austin Cross.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Lois Crick; and beloved aunt, Thelma Crick.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg,
Funeral services will follow the visitation at noon at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to: Alzheimer’s Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Rimersburg.
For those unable to attend services or those who wish to send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.