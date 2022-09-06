Carole Ann Olds, 80, of Clarion, formerly of Morris, N.Y. and Venice, Fla., passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born November 8, 1941 in Oneonta, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Lewis Olds and Virginia Faber Olds.
Carole was born with cerebral palsy and grew up in Morris where her father was employed as a chauffeur at the Manor House Farms.
She accompanied her parents to Venice, Fla. upon their retirement and lived there until 2010. She then came to Clarion and was a resident of Liberty Towers, eventually moving to Country Springs for six years, then Clarview for the past six months.
Carole enjoyed visiting with people and made friends easily. She especially enjoyed Bible Study at Country Springs, reading and doing word finds. In her younger years, she enjoyed oil painting and playing her cord organ.
Survivors include her sister, Henrietta (William) Kodrich of Clarion; niece, Virginia (Andy) McKisson of Clarion; and great-niece, Erica Hetrick of Annapolis, Md.
Carole will be missed by her many acquaintances and caregivers.
The family would like to thank Dr. Krieder and all caregivers at Country Springs and Clarview for their exceptional care and concern.
Carole will be laid to rest at a later date with her parents in the Hillington Cemetery, Morris, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Carole Ann Olds to the Clarion Free Library, 644 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Arrangements are at the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.