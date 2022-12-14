Carolyn Shimmons, 86, passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens in Atlanta, Ga. on December 13, 2022.
Born June 27, 1936 in Erie, she was the daughter of Genevieve and Ralph Hayner.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lois and Edmund, who died as children, and her brother, Alton Hayner of Huntington, N.Y.
Carolyn graduated with honors from Academy High School in Erie. Then she served as a dance instructor for Arthur Murray Studios, where she met her husband of 55 years, Cloyd Shimmons, who passed away in 2012.
They spent most of their lives in Sligo, where they raised five children, James of Pittsburgh, Mark of Cumming, Ga., Jonathan of Chevy Chase, Md., Brenda of Atlanta, Ga. and Suzanne Shimmons Prevost of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
She was grandmother to five, Elizabeth Hill, Emily Prevost and Jacob, William and Nathan Shimmons; and four great-grandchildren, Caroline, Lauren and William Lindquist and Harper Hill.
Carolyn spent most of her life as a homemaker and a self-employed seamstress.
She served as a Sunday school teacher for over 40 years.
Carolyn’s smile and infectious laugh won her many friends in both Pennsylvania and at Brighton Gardens.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: Peachtree Baptist Church at: www.pbcatl.org/donate, the Prevost Nursing Scholarship Fund at: give.ua.edu/?u=Nursing or the Shimmons Prevost Scholarship Fund through Union High School Activities, 354 Baker Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248.