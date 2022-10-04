During a week dedicated to celebrating newspapers, it’s important to recognize those who make the “daily miracle” possible.
Since taking on the role of editor in DuBois, I’ve tried to build relationships with staff members who directly report to me and those working behind the scenes without the bylines. It’s one big, connected project, requiring each part to perform efficiently to put that paper in your hands the next day.
We start each morning with a blank slate. By roughly 11 p.m. every night, we’re printing 16-20 pages of news, sports, ads and classifieds that showcase our communities. Each day is different, and some certainly produce more headlines than others. Still, it’s our objective to make our group of papers as localized as possible within the reasonable constraints of time and personnel.
From the writers to sales reps, composing, the press room and so many more, a lot goes into it — including our pride. There is no worse feeling from my seat than when we make a mistake that should have been caught. I take it personally, as most do in this profession. It’s important that we own it, learn from it, and move forward. We’re far from perfect, but it doesn’t hurt to try. That is our responsibility.
As the industry continues to evolve, we must evolve with it. An increased digital presence is something we will always be striving for, understanding readers consume news differently than they did not so long ago. Locally, we are fortunate to have the capability of creating our print edition in house from start to finish, with a fully-operational press in DuBois allowing for conveniences some companies no longer have.
It’s about finding a balance, bolstering the print product while utilizing the immediate and expansive reach of the online world. The launch of our new e-edition and phone app just last week exemplifies the landscape.
Regardless of platform preferences, the main contributors who make the “daily miracle” possible are you — the readers. And, as channels of delivery change, our commitment to you will not. We’re here to support the good and shine a light on the occasional ugly, working diligently to keep you informed of the happenings in the Tri-County area.
From municipal government to Little League, festivals, businesses, features, varsity athletics, infrastructure, crime and beyond — we embrace telling impactful stories.
Throughout this National Newspaper Week, Oct. 2-8, we say “thank you” for helping make it possible.
— Ben Destefan, editor of the
Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend