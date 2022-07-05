CLARION – Scott, Matt, Tiffany and Brandon Lerch invite the friends of their late father, Orville “Orv” Lerch to attend a Celebration of Life to be held at the Haskell House at 500 Main Street in Clarion, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 11.
Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.
Mr. Lerch went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 24, 2020 at the age of 85.
The Clarion Rotary Orville H. Lerch 4-H Scholarship has been endowed by friends and family in his name.
The $1,000 scholarship is to be awarded annually to a Clarion County student who is a 4-H member, achieves high marks in academics, participates in school activities and is engaged in the community.
The first recipient of the scholarship is Regina Snyder, a Clarion-Limestone High School graduate, who will advance her studies in equine therapeutics at Wilson College in Chambersburg.