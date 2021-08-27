SLIPPERY ROCK — As late at Thursday, the Central Clarion Wildcats were scheduled to host Punxsutawney at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
But COVID-19 issues with the Chucks forced the cancelation. Thankfully for the Wildcats, who had their scrimmage scratched for a similar reason, they found another team left without an opener.
The Wildcats found the Slippery Rock Rockets for a road trip instead, but couldn’t match up that well with the District 10 Rockets in a 38-7 loss Friday night.
The Rockets piled up a 38-0 lead to force the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock on Shane Thompson’s 66-yard run less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Central Clarion found the scoreboard later when Ryan Hummell scored on a 3-yard run with 5:57 remaining.
The Wildcats got 94 rushing yards out of Breckin Rex on 11 carries with Noah Nassar adding 42 on 11 carries. Hummell ran for 34 yards on seven carries.
Quarterback Jace Ferguson completed 6 of 14 passes for 50 yards and was intercepted twice. Hummell caught three passes for 23 yards.
Rockets quarterback William Mokel completed 8 of 16 passes for 140 yards and two TDs. Thompson ran for 92 yards on just seven carries.
The Wildcats visit Moniteau next Friday.