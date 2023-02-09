BROOKVILLE – Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that six new members have joined its board of directors.
New members are Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/ Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Humphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at Home), Janine Strohm (Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library), and Thomas Troutman (The House of Healing Wellness Center).
In addition to the new board members, Jackie Torkeo (Colors of the Forest RV Resort & Campground) was re-elected for a second term.
Executive director Jamie Popson said, “Each of these board members brings a unique perspective, innovative ideas, diverse expertise, and a shared passion for our community. The mission of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is to stimulate the economic climate of the area, promote membership businesses, and assist with civic activities which enhance the quality of life of our community.
“For information about the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce or to learn how to get more involved in your community, stop in or give us a call. We’d love to meet you!” she said.
Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 100 Franklin Ave., Brookville. Visit its website at www.BrookvilleChamber.com.