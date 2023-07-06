Someone once told me, “Always make sure you read the fine print.”
Too many times reading that fine print can seem like a nuisance, but sometimes not reading the fine print can get us into trouble or be costly.
The other day I was following a truck through town. Advertised on that truck was a service that a friend is needing, for $19.95. That sounded like a good deal to me and I thought if I could get close enough to the truck, I could possibly get a phone number for my friends. As luck would have it, I got right behind the truck at a stop sign. And that’s when I saw the fine print, above and below the seemingly bargain price.
In small and a lighter-colored letters above the price were two simple little words: “Starting at.” Below the price, in much smaller letters, was the notice “fees and taxes will apply.”
It pays to read the fine print.
What seemed like a fair deal was only the beginning. The starting price was understandable, but it’s those hidden fees that can really add up before you even realize what is happening. It’s amazing, scary and sometimes downright aggravating all the fees that can be added to a single purchase, especially when shopping online or using a credit card. Even grocery stores and chain stores are starting to sneak in their own hidden fees, which come up on the receipt as a purchase but in reality are a donation to one cause or another, often something most people would choose not to support.
While driving home I was thinking about that ad, and I realized the fine print doesn’t only apply to what we can read. It can also apply to words that are spoken.
How many times has someone responded to something you said, then turned away mumbling, just loud enough to be heard, but not loud enough to be understood? You know that the added words really weren’t anything you wanted to hear but nevertheless, the message came through loud and clear.
People are also reading the fine print of our lives. Is the person sitting in church on Sunday morning the same person they see behind the wheel when traffic is backed up, or when the line at the grocery store is moving slower than slow because the person checking out has a long story to share with the clerk? Many times we hear politicians and entertainers say their “life is an open book.” But sooner or letter, the fine print becomes more readable and the open book suddenly isn’t so enjoyable.
No matter what the circumstance, don’t forget to read the fine print. It is there for a reason.
Thought for the week — Nothing is impossible. The word itself says ‘I’m possible.’ (Audrey Hepburn)