Many times people choose not to acknowledge with a gift someone’s birthday or anniversary, or even the “big” holidays like Christmas, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day because “I didn’t know what to get.”
Most people don’t need — or maybe don’t even want — “things” that have to be put on a shelf and maybe gotten out only when company comes. Gift cards are great, because they can be used any time, any place. But while gift cards are always nice to receive, somehow they seem kind of impersonal to give as a gift — I always feel like I’m saying, “I didn’t know what else to get” or the recipient will think I didn’t care enough to look for a “real” gift. But that’s just me.
Perhaps the most precious gift we can give to someone is something that you can’t buy in the store, you can’t order it online and you can’t wrap it in pretty paper and tie it with a sparkly ribbon. It never carries a price tag, because it is a priceless gift. And while it is the easiest gift to give, sometimes it is also the hardest gift to give up.
That gift is our time.
Many times older folks living alone or those who live in a nursing home will say, “Come and see me, even if you can only stay a little while.” Or they will say, “Call me sometime.” Occasionally it is just a courtesy invitation, but usually it is a gentle plea for someone to share some of their time, to help fill a lonely hour. Even children can realize the value of a person’s time.
The other day I read a little story that I had read some years ago. The story really is a tear-jerker, reminding us what a precious gift our time is.
Twenty dollars”Daddy, how much do you make an hour?” With a timid voice and idolizing eyes, the little boy greeted his father as he returned from work.
Greatly surprised, but giving his boy a glaring look, the father said: “Look, sonny, not even your mother knows that. Don’t bother me now, I’m tired.”
“But Daddy, just tell me please! How much do you make an hour?” the boy insisted. The father, finally giving up, replied: “Twenty dollars per hour.”
“Okay, Daddy. Could you loan me ten dollars?” the boy asked.
Showing his restlessness and positively disturbed, the father yelled: “So that was the reason you asked how much I earn, right? Go to sleep and don’t bother me anymore!”
It was already dark and the father was meditating on what he said and was feeling guilty. Maybe, he thought, his son wanted to buy something. Finally, trying to ease his mind, the father went to his son’s room.
“Are you asleep, son?” asked the father.
“No, Daddy. Why?” replied the boy, partially asleep.
“Here’s the money you asked for earlier, “ the father said.
“Thanks, Daddy!” rejoiced the son, while putting his hand under his pillow and removing some money.
“Now I have enough! Now I have twenty dollars!” the boy said to his father, who was gazing at his son, confused at what his son had just said. “Daddy, could I buy you for an hour?”
I can only imagine how that father must have felt. Hopefully, the little boy no longer had to buy his daddy’s time. How much would someone be willing to pay for an hour of your time?
Thought for the week — To say ‘I don’t have time” is to say “I don’t want to.” (Lao Tzu)