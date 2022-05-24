This weekend America will pause to pay tribute to the men and women who have given their lives in defense of this country. Flags will be flown, programs will be held, prayers will be offered and graves will be decorated as we remember family members, friends and strangers who died to protect the freedoms we love so much.
Jesus said that man has no greater love than to lay down his life for his friends. Thousands of men and women have been doing that for the almost 246 years that we have been a nation. They were willing to take that risk — for you and for me. And they made the ultimate sacrifice.
Was their sacrifice in vain, or do we still love the country and ideals for which they were willing to die?
While we may not be called into military service, each one of us can still lay down our life for the country we love.
One might ask, how have I laid down my life if I don’t die? That’s easy. We lay down our life every time we set aside something we want to do for ourselves in order to do something for someone else. It could be as simple as missing a favorite TV show to spend time with someone sitting alone in a nursing home. Or it could be something bigger, like wearing last year’s coat so someone else in need can have a new coat this year. When we really want to do this, the Lord will show us what to do — if we ask.
And then you might ask, well how does that help our country? Does it not help our country when we help a fellow American to stand a little taller, to be a little stronger? There are also other ways to lay down our life for our country. When we stop to pick up the trash someone else tossed on the sidewalk or along the road, we are helping to keep our country beautiful.
When we stand and salute the flag and listen to our national anthem being played, we are honoring the men and women, boys and girls, past and present, who love this country and still know how to show respect for the ideals on which it was founded.
When we defend, rather than try to tear down, the ideals of our founding fathers, the freedoms on which this country was founded, we might have to lay down our lives.
When we remember those ideals, which were meant to protect every American citizen, living or yet to be born, we lay down the “what about my rights?” and remember that we all have those same rights, regardless of who we are. We are Americans.
As Americans, we should have the same courage, the same loyalty, the same honor and integrity as the men and women who have served in our armed forces. Many gave up precious time with family and friends to be hundreds of miles from home, protecting us. Many came home with memories never to be forgotten, but too painful to share. Many came home wounded, physically, mentally and emotionally. Many came home in a flag-draped coffin.
This weekend, as we celebrate Memorial Day, we need to make it more than a time for putting flowers on graves and enjoying picnics. We need to make it a time for remembering, honoring and thanking God for those men and women who were willing to make the supreme sacrifice that we might live in peace. And we need to thank God Almighty for giving that courage to those men and women, and for honoring those sacrifices, because we are still the United States of America, the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Thought for the week — It doesn’t take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle. (Norman Schwarzkopf)