How do you write about a man who changed your life forever?
God gives us many gifts. Among the most precious are the family members he adds to our lives, because each one helps mold us into the person we become. And then God gives some of us one very special gift, the mate who becomes our better half. He gave me that gift 25 years go when he brought Rex into my life.
Our relationship got off to a bit of a rocky start (my fault, never his!), but quickly became a treasure never to be forgotten.
During our first year together, before our wedding, we spent a lot of time walking up and down Main Street, talking about everything and nothing — just getting to know each other. The love the Lord had given us for each other grew quickly and deeply, even more so as I learned how to love and trust the God he was serving.
The more I got to know him, the more I learned how much Rex loved people. It didn’t matter if they were young or old, rich or poor, a somebody or a nobody. He loved people and he loved doing anything he could to help someone, even if it was telling a joke, listening to their problems or offering a shoulder to lean on.
But there were two things Rex loved to do more than anything. He loved to talk about the Lord he loved so much, and he loved to pray for anyone who had a need. There are no words to describe what it felt like to have Brother Rex lay his hands on your head or shoulders as he prayed for you. I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt we were standing in the very presence of God.
Because he loved people so much, he wanted them to know God the way he knew and trusted God. That desire was with him day and night, wherever he went. Many times I would awaken during the night to hear him praying for someone who needed a special touch from God. Often his prayers were thanksgiving for a kindness shown to him that day.
The love and compassion he had as a pastor carried over to our marriage. He knew how to encourage me when I felt defeated, to share his strength when I felt weak, and he always told me I was beautiful when I felt I was anything but beautiful. When problems would come, Rex always told me not to worry, that God was in control and everything would be okay. Somehow, the answer we needed always came. I was never afraid when I was with Rex.
We enjoyed being together, whether we were at a church event, a football game, watching a TV movie or just driving home.
Rex had so much to give to others, but he never forced himself on anyone. He always had time for anyone who needed his help.
During these past three weeks many friends and acquaintances, while offering their sympathy and prayers, have said that Rex was a wonderful man. He was wonderful, but he would have been the first person to deny that, to say he was not perfect. He knew he had weaknesses and sometimes he would stumble. But he always trusted God to pick him up and get him back on “the path,” the theme of his ministry.
Rex’s favorite Bible verse was Mark 11:22, where Jesus said “Have faith in God.” Rex had complete, unwavering faith in God, and that faith has been rewarded. He is at home for eternity with the Lord he loves so much.
Rex left a wonderful legacy to the lives he touched, and by many will never be forgotten.
Yes, Rex changed my life for ever. And I miss him.
Thought for the week — I am who I am because of you. (The Notebook)