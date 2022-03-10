March is a busy month, with more than a dozen members of my family and church family, as well as friends, celebrating birthdays this month.
I always feel sad when I hear someone say, “Don’t worry about my birthday. It’s just another day.”
No, a birthday is not just another day. It is the anniversary of the day the Lord sent another person into this world to accomplish part of his plan. I don’t believe any birth is an accident. It may not have been planned by the parents involved, but it wasn’t an accident. I have heard children and adults say how devastated they were when their parents told them they were an “accident.”
Usually an accident is considered to be misfortunate; how sad that must be to go through life feeling your parents might consider you to be a misfortune.
Maybe I’m crazy or naive, but I honestly believe that each baby that is born comes with a purpose in life. Maybe that purpose is to accomplish something great, like Einstein or Edison or Columbus. Maybe that something is to be a great leader, like Lincoln or Washington. Maybe that purpose is to entertain or to educate. Maybe that purpose is to encourage, comfort and support. Maybe that purpose is to be a great listener. Or maybe that purpose is just to be a servant, in the sense of being there for whatever needs to be done, whether it is achieving a success all the world can see or whether it is working behind the scenes, where no one really knows who got the job done.
Three of the greatest women that I have ever known all celebrated their birthday in March, and not one of them felt they were anything special. But they touched so many lives it would be impossible to say how many. My mom would have celebrated her 93rd birthday this month. Gladys Hetrick would be celebrating her 92nd birthday next week and Sister Dorothy “Mom” Jeffries would be celebrating her 96th birthday the next day. Each of these ladies were hard workers, most of the time behind the scenes. But their word was as good as gold. If they said they would do something, you knew beyond a shadow of a doubt it would be done, when it needed to be done, and it would be well done. When each one passed, they were remembered not for their great accomplishments, but for the countless little things they did to touch someone’s life each day.
One of my favorite movies is “Overcomer,” the story of a 15-year-old girl searching for her identity. Because she never knew her parents, Hannah feels confused and unwanted, until she comes into the realization that she wasn’t a mistake, that she was created for a purpose.
That is a lesson we all have to accept, that we are here for a purpose. Our birthday is not just another day. Even if there is no party, gifts or cards, it can still be a celebration, if we remember that we are not a mistake, that we were created for a purpose by the one who never makes mistakes.
Thought for the week — Age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying us.