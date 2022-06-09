The last week in May was a busy week in Brookville, with the Class of 2022 graduating and families everywhere remembering the men and women who gave their lives in service to our country.
While attending those ceremonies I had some time to reflect on a question that many people are asking these days: What is happening to our country?
The answer seemed to present itself loud and clear at both events — somewhere in the past 50 years or so, the generation we grew up with has failed to pass on to their children and grandchildren many of the values we learned not so long ago.
This year’s Baccalaureate service, held in the E.U.M. Church before an audience that filled nearly every seat, was incredible. Students and parents stood before the audience and told of personal experiences in their lives, remembering how they survived not on their own wisdom and strength, but on wisdom and strength that came from God.
Sadly, only a small part of the audience was made up of members of the graduating class. I don’t know if anyone actually counted how many seniors attended Baccalaureate, but I doubt if it was even half the class. They don’t know what they missed.
I attended the three local Memorial Day services and the majority of the folks attending those services were retired folks, or those about to retire. There were very few young adults in any of the audiences, and I don’t recall seeing one child who was there to learn why we still celebrate Memorial Day. Heartfelt words spoken by veterans who have served on foreign soil, veterans who know they could have been one of the thousands coming home in a flag-draped coffin, barely touched the reality of the sacrifice made for each one of us.
Those are just two examples that happened recently.
Over the past couple years it has become so easy for everyone to blame what is happening on Covid, the pandemic, the vaccines — even the government, or worse, on God. But in truth, we have to put the blame where it really belongs — on ourselves. Too many have chosen to forget or ignore the values taught to us by our parents and grandparents, values that had been passed down since this country was founded almost 250 years ago. That is what has led to the decayed society we now live in, not a virus.
Last week, while looking through a copy of the Jeffersonian Democrat from 1997, I saw an article on the editorial page, written by President Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War. Like so many words from the past, his words echo what is happening today:
“We have forgotten the Gracious Hand that preserved us in peace, and multiplied and enriched and strengthened us; and we have vainly imagined, in the deceitfulness of our hearts, that these blessings were produced by some superior virtue and wisdom of our own. Intoxicated with unbroken success, we have become too self-sufficient to feel the necessity of redeeming and preserving Grace, too proud to pray to the God that made us.
“It behooves us, then, to humble ourselves before the offended Power, to confess our national sins, and to pray for clemency and forgiveness.”
Thought for the week — If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray . . . then will I forgive from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. (II Chronicles 7:14)